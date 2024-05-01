Adam Webb breaks silence on St Johnstone swoop – and outlines blueprint for growth

St Johnstone suitor Adam Webb has broken his silence on his swoop for the Perth club.

The US-based lawyer has been named as the man set to buy a controlling interest in Saints from long-time owner Geoff Brown.

Webb, speaking for the first time in connection with his McDiarmid Park bid, insists he is “optimistic” about the deal being sealed quickly.

And he revealed the priority areas for work to ensure the club grows under his stewardship.

In a statement attributed to Adam Webb for Saints in America LLC, he said: “As noted in media reports today, Saints in America LLC has been negotiating with Geoffrey Brown OBE toward purchasing his controlling interest in St. Johnstone FC.

“The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

“The Browns and the staff at St Johnstone have been a pleasure to deal with and the fans and the people of Perth have been most welcoming.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community, and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St. Johnstone.

“Come on you Saints!”