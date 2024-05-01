Adam Webb breaks silence on St Johnstone swoop – and outlines blueprint for growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adam Webb breaks silence on St Johnstone swoop – and outlines blueprint for growth

The US-based lawyer is set to conclude a deal to buy Geoff Brown's controlling interest in Saints.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone fans are sure to be pleased by Adam Webb (left)'s first statement in connection with the club. Images: PPA/SNS
St Johnstone fans are sure to be pleased by Adam Webb (left)'s first statement in connection with the club. Images: PPA/SNS

St Johnstone suitor Adam Webb has broken his silence on his swoop for the Perth club.

The US-based lawyer has been named as the man set to buy a controlling interest in Saints from long-time owner Geoff Brown.

Webb, speaking for the first time in connection with his McDiarmid Park bid, insists he is “optimistic” about the deal being sealed quickly.

And he revealed the priority areas for work to ensure the club grows under his stewardship.

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County. Image: PPA.

In a statement attributed to Adam Webb for Saints in America LLC, he said: “As noted in media reports today, Saints in America LLC has been negotiating with Geoffrey Brown OBE toward purchasing his controlling interest in St. Johnstone FC.

“The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

Geoff Brown has negotiated the sale of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown has negotiated the sale of St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The Browns and the staff at St Johnstone have been a pleasure to deal with and the fans and the people of Perth have been most welcoming.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community, and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St. Johnstone.

“Come on you Saints!”

More from St Johnstone FC

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
St Johnstone takeover: The inside story behind Adam Webb buyout of Perth club
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown agrees deal to sell St Johnstone to US lawyer and Cambridge United…
Dimitar Mitov, Alan Mannus, Zander Clark and Alan Main have been brilliant goalkeepers for St Johnstone.
Great St Johnstone goalkeepers: 10 categories to decide which of Alan Main, Alan Mannus,…
Sven Sprangler is due to return to McDiarmid Park later this week.
Sven Sprangler to return to St Johnstone THIS WEEK in big boost for Perth…
St Johnstone women's captain, Hannah Clark.
St Johnstone women: Hannah Clark and Kev Candy ready to put on a show…
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone are better away from home, admits Graham Carey - but upturn on…
Liam Gordon and Stevie May are dejected at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth supporters fear the worst despite Ross County…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein during the Hibs match.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein NOT more worried about Perth club's plight despite error-ridden…
Emiliano Marcondes celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.
St Johnstone 1-3 Hibs: Key moments and player ratings as Saints are booed off…
Liam Gordon is determined to help Saints get off to a fast post-split start again.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ready to lead from the front again to keep…

Conversation