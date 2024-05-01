Dunfermline man, 20, killed in car crash

A passenger killed in a crash on Monday has been named as Dunfermline man Gareth Hempseed.

The 20-year-old died after a crash at 8.35pm in Auldhill Road, Linlithgow.

The 23-year-old driver of the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

He has since been released.

The incident involved a black Audi S1.

Police appeal for information after Dunfermline man’s death

Police Scotland is appealing for information on the crash.

Sergeant Dave Waddell of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts remain with Gareth’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 3583 of 29 April, 2024.”