St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney leaves Fleetwood with Perth fans sending ‘bring him home’ message

St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney is a free agent after Fleetwood Town announced he won’t be offered a new deal.

And Perth fans have been quick to react with a “bring him home” message.

Fleetwood were relegated from League One despite winning three of their last four games.

Manager Charlie Adam has made the decision to retain 18 first team players for the 2024/25 campaign in English football’s fourth tier.

Only two, Rooney and Ben Henneghan, have been confirmed as leaving.

The 27-year-old made 80 appearances over two seasons, after departing McDiarmid Park following Saints’ 2022 play-off victory against Inverness Caley Thistle.

He had several offers north and south of the border and is sure to attract plenty of interest this summer as well.

Two finals, two winners

Given his double-winning heroics in Perth – he scored the only goal in both 2021 cup final victories – it’s no surprise that Saints supporters would love to see him back where he has enjoyed most success.

“Bring him home” was one post on X.

“C’mon, get it done” was another.

When Rooney left Saints, he made a point of leaving the door open for a return.

“You never know what’s going to happen next in football,” he told Courier Sport.

“Hopefully I’ll be back later in my career for more.

“Everybody wished me well and said nice things when I left and I’d definitely want to come back one day.

“Who knows, hopefully I’ll score another two cup final goals!”