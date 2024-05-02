St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney leaves Fleetwood with Perth fans sending ‘bring him home’ message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney leaves Fleetwood with Perth fans sending ‘bring him home’ message

The wing-back scored two cup final winners for Saints.

By Eric Nicolson
Shaun Rooney will soon be a free agent.
Shaun Rooney will soon be a free agent. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney is a free agent after Fleetwood Town announced he won’t be offered a new deal.

And Perth fans have been quick to react with a “bring him home” message.

Fleetwood were relegated from League One despite winning three of their last four games.

Manager Charlie Adam has made the decision to retain 18 first team players for the 2024/25 campaign in English football’s fourth tier.

Only two, Rooney and Ben Henneghan, have been confirmed as leaving.

Shaun Rooney after winning the Scottish Cup.
Shaun Rooney after winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

The 27-year-old made 80 appearances over two seasons, after departing McDiarmid Park following Saints’ 2022 play-off victory against Inverness Caley Thistle.

He had several offers north and south of the border and is sure to attract plenty of interest this summer as well.

Two finals, two winners

Given his double-winning heroics in Perth – he scored the only goal in both 2021 cup final victories – it’s no surprise that Saints supporters would love to see him back where he has enjoyed most success.

“Bring him home” was one post on X.

“C’mon, get it done” was another.

When Rooney left Saints, he made a point of leaving the door open for a return.

“You never know what’s going to happen next in football,” he told Courier Sport.

“Hopefully I’ll be back later in my career for more.

“Everybody wished me well and said nice things when I left and I’d definitely want to come back one day.

“Who knows, hopefully I’ll score another two cup final goals!”

Conversation