St Johnstone boss Craig Levein going all-in to get win at Motherwell, with play-offs not in his mind

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein won’t let the possibility of a two-leg play-off next week affect his team selection at Motherwell.

And the Perth boss is all-in to get a Fir Park victory on Sunday that could spare his team any more football to secure their Premiership status.

Saints need to beat the Steelmen and hope that Ross County can’t do the same against Aberdeen.

Making sure the McDiarmid Park side do their job is Levein’s sole focus.

“The good thing is we’ve got more players to select from,” he said.

“Getting Drey (Wright) and Cammy (MacPherson) back up to speed has really helped in that regard.

“They’ve both been very conscientious with their rehab and have had a lot of time on the grass before they came back into the team.

“But the mindset for Sunday is all about winning this next game.

“I’ll pick the team based on that. I’m not going to worry about whether we may or may not be in the play-offs.

“I don’t see the point in that.

“If we win the game, Ross County will have to beat Aberdeen, which won’t be easy.

“The situation is pretty clear for me.

“This no time to be thinking about having had a long, hard season.

“We just need to keep going. It’s as simple as that.

“Every single player has to give us everything they’ve got.”

First goal vital

Levein added: “In an ideal world we’ll make a fast start and get an early goal. That would be the same in every match.

“In this league, the first goal is very important. It gives you a good chance of winning.

“It’s certainly been that way for us.”

Levein can’t speak to the morale in the Dingwall camp after Adama Sidibeh’s late goal in midweek took the battle to avoid the play-offs to the last day.

He can speak to a positive mood in the McDiarmid dressing room, however.

“Ross County were seconds away from being safe,” said Levein.

“I don’t know how they’ll react to that disappointment.

“Aberdeen have got their tails up a bit. They’ve got a bit of momentum going.

“If Ross County beat Aberdeen they’ll deserve what they get for that.

“Our boys have been positive all the time and they’re still positive.

“They’ve made mistakes and missed chances but that’s football.

“Training has been good and I’m pretty confident we’ll put on a good performance.

“We’ve had three draws against Motherwell so the teams are well matched.”

Injury news

Tony Gallacher is unlikely to feature, while Sven Sprangler’s season is over even if there are two more games to be played.

“I don’t think Sven will play again this season,” said Levein.

“His knee is really good but his thigh is a bit tight.

“Unless there’s some sort of miracle, we won’t be playing him.”