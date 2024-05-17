St Johnstone star Drey Wright saw in the faces of Ross County players that they have landed a psychological blow

St Johnstone’s late goal against Ross County altered the psychological dynamic of the battle to avoid the Premiership play-offs, according to Drey Wright.

And it’s now the Perth players’ job to make sure that on Sunday afternoon the pressure gets even greater on Don Cowie’s men.

Having been just four minutes away from securing their top-flight status, County now go into their last game of the season against Aberdeen knowing that they’ll need to win if Saints beat Motherwell.

In a bottom six mini-campaign that has already featured many twists and turns, neither result would be a great shock.

So it’s still very much ‘game on’ for the McDiarmid Park side.

“It wasn’t what we’re after because we wanted to be in 10th going into Sunday, but getting the goal was massive in terms of keeping it alive,” said Wright.

“We have to take what we can from it, after getting the last minute equaliser, especially given the way the game was going.

“The morale is brilliant.

“Hopefully it will prove to be a massive point for us come Sunday night.

“In the circumstances, with County timewasting – and I’m not digging them out about it because I’d do exactly the same – and all that, it was a huge goal for us.

“We’re very confident we can get the result we need.

“If we can bring the same energy we brought to the last two games we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“The County game showed character by going right to the end.

“Obviously it’s out of our hands now but it happens in football all the time, there’s no reason why we can’t win our game and they drop points.

“You’ve seen it before at this stage of the season.”

‘Safety snatched from them’

The Englishman added: “Seeing their faces coming off the park, that was a massive blow to them.

“In the last minute of the game safety was snatched from them and hopefully that plays on their mind on Sunday.

“I can’t speak for the characters in their dressing-room but we’re hoping it was a big psychological blow.

“They went from looking comfortable and safe, because we weren’t creating many chances, to suddenly having to do it all again on Sunday.

“Hopefully the way things worked out plays in our favour.”

‘Great scenes’

Last day drama is nothing new to Wright.

“We had an unbelievable one at Colchester,” he recalled.

“We beat Preston – who eventually won the play-offs – on the final day to stay up.

“I wasn’t involved because I was injured, but I was at the game and it was great scenes.

“We scored really late on. George Moncur scored it and there’s a clip of the dugout giving a thumbs-up because of scores elsewhere.

“There were fans running on the park and all sorts.

“Can you enjoy it? Yeah, definitely.

“I have played in post-split games before where you’re secure and nothing is on the line, and it’s a dead rubber so you go through the motions.

“So having something to play for makes it exciting. There’s plenty to play for.

“It’s a game of football at the end of the day and it’s what we’re paid to do, so you have to embrace it.”