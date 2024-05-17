EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy

The Perth club won their first major trophy in 2014 and McIlroy won his last major in the same year.

Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

I can’t believe it’s 10 years since St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup.

The final was a few months after we won our Olympic bronze medal and myself and Vicki Chalmers had been guests of the club for a game against Hibs a couple of months before the Dundee United match.

I remember there being a lot of nerves among the St Johnstone board members at Celtic Park before the game, which was to be expected because it was such a big day.

During the actual match, the nerves weren’t the same.

From the moment Saints scored I remember there being a ‘this is our day’ feeling.

Sometimes you don’t appreciate the scale of something when you’re inside a stadium.

For me, it hit home after the game.

It took an eternity to get up the road because so many people had made their way down to Glasgow and then the scenes in Perth the next day were amazing.

St Johnstone fans at the cup final.
St Johnstone fans at the cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Sporting-wise, there’s no doubt that the struggles the current team are facing make that level of achievement feel like a distant memory.

There were plenty more good times after 2014 but the last three years have been a struggle.

But you get cycles in sport – and St Johnstone have enjoyed the sort of success every other club apart from Rangers and Celtic can only dream of.

Whatever happens over the next couple of weeks, the good times will return I’m sure.

Talking of 10 year anniversaries – I’d never have guessed it’s nearly been that long since Rory McIlroy won his last major.

When he picked up his fourth, I didn’t expect him to give Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods a run for their money but double figures did seem like a realistic possibility.

That’s not going to happen now but Rory can still set himself apart from the rest of the golfers of his generation by reaching six or seven.

Filing for divorce in the build-up to the USPGA is bizarre timing on the face of it but he may well not have had any control over that.

And the fact that he won on the PGA Tour last week would suggest that off-course upheaval hasn’t adversely impacted his golf game.

It would appear to be the exact opposite.

In fact, Rory has said in the past that he feels he’s able to deliver his best form during times of personal stress.

I do understand where he’s coming from on this.

When you’re busy or worried in your every day life, the sporting arena is a distraction.

And it can sometimes make you focus better.

Trying to block something out can be easier than not trying to, if that makes sense.

Whatever the circumstances with the McIlroy, getting divorced is never nice, especially with a daughter involved.

And Rory seems like a very decent guy.

He’s shown respect for the media over the years and I’m sure they’ll show respect back.

In terms of this week’s tournament – I suspect there will be no middle ground.

My prediction is he’ll either win it and become a five-time major champion or he’ll finish well down the field.

