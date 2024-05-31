EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are like boxers promoting a big fight and will grab Olympic spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are like boxers promoting a big fight and will grab Olympic spotlight

The Scot smashed a 39-year-old British record recently.

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have created a great rivalry.
Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have created a great rivalry.
By Eve Muirhead

Records get broken in sport all the time, particularly in track and field athletics.

But some catch the eye more than others.

Josh Kerr’s in the mile race in the Oregon Diamond League meeting last weekend has definitely made people sit up and take notice.

Any record posted by the British middle distance greats of the 70s and 80s is a significant one.

The Ovett-Coe-Cram era truly was THE golden one.

Josh smashing Steve Cram’s time, that lasted for 39 years, is a phenomenal achievement.

I wrote a few months ago that he was shaping up to be a poster boy for Team GB at the Olympics and, as Paris starts to loom ever larger, that is definitely becoming the case.

There are different ways to go about promoting yourself and your sport.

There’s the likes of Laura Muir, who comes across as very reserved and is happy to let her running do the talking for her.

Laura Muir.
Laura Muir.

And then you get more outgoing personalities like Josh, who bangs the drum for more money in athletics and is happy to talk-up his chances and fan the flames of a big rivalry.

He’s very respectful – particularly to the other Brits, Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman, who are also medal contenders in the 1,500 metres – but he knows what he’s capable of.

And it clearly helps bring out the best in him if Saturday’s record is anything to go by.

Norwegian, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, is cut from the same cloth.

And they seemed to have happily slipped into a boxer-type rivalry where they both know that a big head to head is good for both of their profiles (and their bank balances!).

Athletics (like swimming) lends itself to that gladiatorial vibe – competitors sat in the same small room as each other before they head out to race.

And psychology plays a big part.

A few more big races between Josh and Ingebrigtsen over the next couple of months will intensify their rivalry and make it one of the most captivating stories of the Games.

Men’s golf would love the next Tiger Woods to emerge – and the sooner the better.

But the women’s game may beat them to it.

Nelly Korda has been first in six of her last seven tournaments (finishing in the top 10 in the one she didn’t win) and was a big favourite to make it back to back majors in the US Open this weekend.

There’s a great stat that highlights just how dominant she is at the moment – the world rankings points gap between her and the number two is greater than number two to the bottom of the list.

Golf, particularly American golf, loves a winner.

The more emphatic that winner, the better.

There is a huge curiosity factor drawing attention to the Lancaster Country Club in Philadelphia to see what all the fuss is about.

Eyeballs are on the tournament, predominantly to see how Nelly gets on.

It’s a shame that the course set-up seems to be taking criticism and Nelly’s three-drop 10 at a par three isn’t what she – or the championship – needed.

It would be one of the great sporting stories of all time if she came back to win from that start but that’s highly unlikely.

In the bigger picture though, that high profile blip won’t halt her overall career trajectory, I’m sure.

And women’s golf will be all the stronger for it.

Conversation