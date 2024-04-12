EVE MUIRHEAD: Grand Slam curling gets taken over and big opportunities open up

The Grand Slam of Curling being bought up is big news for our sport at the top level.

A consortium, called The Curling Group, have taken over the running of the biggest events that we have, outwith the Olympics, Worlds and Europeans.

They want to modernise the Grand Slam series, promote it better and tap into new markets.

Canadian media company, Sportsnet, took over about a decade or so ago and there hasn’t really been much change in that time.

I’m convinced that we won’t be saying the same in another 10 years.

I was in a meeting when the Curling Group guys spoke about their plans and they made all the right noises.

Every sport needs change at certain stages and fresh ideas.

It also needs people who haven’t been curlers having an input. The mix in their group seems good.

My wish is that curling gets an ambitious reboot, with the top players being consulted and rewarded, while the Olympics and Worlds remain at the pinnacle of the game.

Team Mouat will have been disappointed to not medal at the World Championships last week, that goes without saying.

They had a pretty good round robin programme and we’re so used to seeing them peak in the knock-outs.

For whatever reason, that didn’t happen on this occasion.

They didn’t approach the tournament looking to get a bronze, but even the manner in which they lost that game (three up going into the last end) will have really hurt.

But, if anything, this will make them even stronger.

I’ve spoken to them and they’ve taken the disappointment in exactly the right way – using it as fuel to do well in The Players Championship and next season as a whole.

Niklas Edin and his team deserved their gold.

Seven-time World Champion is an incredible achievement.

He’s such a clever curler, who makes every game he plays in a fascinating watch.

I’m out here in Toronto after the Swedish team, Team Wrana, asked me to coach for the week.

They’re a really nice group to work with.

I’d played against them obviously but they’re not a team I knew loads about.

I do think there’s a lot I can help them out with over the course of the week.

They’ve started off with a couple of wins.

Beating Jennifer Jones was a brilliant result, especially with all the attention that is on Jennifer this week as it’s her last tournament in the women’s game.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been out in Canada at a Grand Slam and I’ve been getting a lot of double looks and then a ‘why are you out here?’ comment!

Curling stones are the same for the men and the women.

Although we obviously can’t play power shots with the same force, there has never been a need (or a desire) to change things.

I must admit, it hadn’t even crossed my mind that women’s rugby would benefit from a slightly smaller ball than the men use, which World Rugby are looking into.

I do understand how it would improve the game – because women’s hands are smaller then you’ll get less knock-ons and the passing will be quicker and more accurate.