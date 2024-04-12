EVE MUIRHEAD: Grand Slam curling gets taken over and big opportunities open up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Grand Slam curling gets taken over and big opportunities open up

The Perthshire Olympic gold medallist is coaching in Toronto.

Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are among the team skips at this week's Players Championship in Toronto.
Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

The Grand Slam of Curling being bought up is big news for our sport at the top level.

A consortium, called The Curling Group, have taken over the running of the biggest events that we have, outwith the Olympics, Worlds and Europeans.

They want to modernise the Grand Slam series, promote it better and tap into new markets.

Canadian media company, Sportsnet, took over about a decade or so ago and there hasn’t really been much change in that time.

I’m convinced that we won’t be saying the same in another 10 years.

I was in a meeting when the Curling Group guys spoke about their plans and they made all the right noises.

Every sport needs change at certain stages and fresh ideas.

It also needs people who haven’t been curlers having an input. The mix in their group seems good.

My wish is that curling gets an ambitious reboot, with the top players being consulted and rewarded, while the Olympics and Worlds remain at the pinnacle of the game.

Team Mouat will have been disappointed to not medal at the World Championships last week, that goes without saying.

They had a pretty good round robin programme and we’re so used to seeing them peak in the knock-outs.

For whatever reason, that didn’t happen on this occasion.

They didn’t approach the tournament looking to get a bronze, but even the manner in which they lost that game (three up going into the last end) will have really hurt.

But, if anything, this will make them even stronger.

Team Mouat won European gold for Scotland but fell short at the Worlds.
Image: WCF.

I’ve spoken to them and they’ve taken the disappointment in exactly the right way – using it as fuel to do well in The Players Championship and next season as a whole.

Niklas Edin and his team deserved their gold.

Seven-time World Champion is an incredible achievement.

He’s such a clever curler, who makes every game he plays in a fascinating watch.

I’m out here in Toronto after the Swedish team, Team Wrana, asked me to coach for the week.

They’re a really nice group to work with.

I’d played against them obviously but they’re not a team I knew loads about.

I do think there’s a lot I can help them out with over the course of the week.

They’ve started off with a couple of wins.

Beating Jennifer Jones was a brilliant result, especially with all the attention that is on Jennifer this week as it’s her last tournament in the women’s game.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been out in Canada at a Grand Slam and I’ve been getting a lot of double looks and then a ‘why are you out here?’ comment!

Curling stones are the same for the men and the women.

Although we obviously can’t play power shots with the same force, there has never been a need (or a desire) to change things.

I must admit, it hadn’t even crossed my mind that women’s rugby would benefit from a slightly smaller ball than the men use, which World Rugby are looking into.

I do understand how it would improve the game – because women’s hands are smaller then you’ll get less knock-ons and the passing will be quicker and more accurate.

