STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to agree on city’s regeneration priorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Columnists

STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to agree on city’s regeneration priorities

It’s difficult to award funds to a city of competing interest groups all shouting “me first”.

An artist's impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.
An artist's impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.
By Steve Finan

On balance, a Dundee & Angus College campus in the city centre is a good idea.

My first choice would be more affordable housing for Dundee folk, with locally-owned shops, cafes, restaurants and nightlife venues, all with plentiful parking.

That’s what a Scottish city centre should be.

But that doesn’t seem possible in the modern world.

Maintaining footfall is the key to ensure Dundee retains something that looks and feels like a centre.

And the college proposal is the best thing I’ve seen recently that could achieve that.

The question is, how will it be paid for?

Competing interests

Everyone must agree the SNP government owes Dundee some love.

Where is our major infrastructure project like the Aberdeen Western Peripheral or Queen’s Crossing? Some public money will surely be forthcoming this time.

We don’t lack expensive plans and dreams to spend it on.

The Eden Project needs more than £100 million. And the city council’s grand notion for active travel routes is costed at nearly quarter of a billion.

If all these get full funding – happy days. But is that likely if we’re talking about government money? I have my doubts.

It’s difficult to award funds to a city of competing interest groups all shouting “me first”.

There would inevitably be criticism for giving to one and not another.

We need to all sing from the same hymn sheet.

City centre regeneration should come first

Therefore we need to agree upon a hierarchy of priorities.

Which project is most important? Which is most needed? Which should the collective muscle of the city push for first?

In what order would you, as a Dundonian, put the city centre campus, Eden Centre, and cycle paths plans?

The Wellgate Centre as  

In my opinion, regenerating the centre comes before the other two.

I’m still sceptical the Eden Project will be as big a success as predicted.

A biosphere revealing the benefits of going green might be OK now, and would have had more of a buzz five years ago. But it will be old news by the mid-2030s.

As for cycle paths, the truth is that Dundee isn’t a mass cycling city. We don’t have the weather or terrain.

Don’t take my word for that, visit the active travel route at Broughty esplanade.

You’ll count 50 walkers for every cyclist, and that’s a level path on a nice day. You’d see zero cyclists in a week struggling up a rain-blown Hilltown equivalent.

Now don’t get your handlebars squint, I’m not saying cycle routes are bad. I’m saying they aren’t Dundee’s first priority.

I’d be surprised if anyone could seriously argue otherwise.

Cycling in the city might become more popular in a few generations’ time and need more spending. Or it might not.

It makes more sense to concentrate on the here and now.

When it comes to putting time and energy into a bid for funding the conclusion is clear.

If we don’t have a city centre, we don’t really have a city. Just a collection of schemes and suburbs.

I expect Eden Project enthusiasts and cycle paths supporters to all present a united front pushing firstly for the Wellgate campus plan.

 

More from Columnists

Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: Next week's London rally will get Tayside farmers' message across
Charlotte Dujardin, who has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Charlotte Dujardin withdrawal was a Team GB blow but Olympics news agenda…
Rory McIlroy has reflected on his US Open disappointment.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Reset of routines could be all Rory McIlroy needs to get over…
It's not gone to plan for Eilish McColgan in the build-up to the Paris Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Hopefully Eilish McColgan's body doesn't kill her Olympic dream
Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have created a great rivalry.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are like boxers promoting a big fight…

Conversation