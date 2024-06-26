EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee chief on completion date and what happens next after planning success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee chief on completion date and what happens next after planning success

The man leading the Eden Project Dundee development has said hard work lies ahead in an exclusive interview.

An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
By Rob McLaren

The man leading the development of Eden Project Dundee has said hard work lies ahead as he outlines its next steps after securing planning permission.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the eco visitor attraction at the former gasworks in East Dock Street last week.

A separate planning application for a bridge spanning the road and railway line to the venue is expected to be approved imminently by council officers under delegated approval.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project, said it has taken four years from the idea of Eden Project Dundee to the “milestone” of planning permission.

He expects reaching the stage of a finished development will take roughly another six years.

He said: “We’ve been welcomed with huge enthusiasm in Dundee, but we have never taken anything for granted.

“We have tried to develop the project in the right way, by holding a lot of engagement events.

“I think the way big projects can go wrong is when they are imposed on a city. Then people wonder in 10 years’ time when they have not been a success.

“That’s not who we are. We want to make sure people in Dundee can see themselves in the Eden Project.”

What’s next for Eden Project Dundee?

Mr Parkin said Eden Project will shortly receive the planning conditions for the development from Dundee City Council which it will then work through “line by line”.

It will then work with an external company to establish a more exact budget for the project, previously estimated at around £130 million. It should be able to announce in the autumn.

This will form the basis of a fundraising campaign which will require support from UK and Scottish Governments, philanthropists and corporate sponsors as well as Eden possibly taking on some debt.

Mr Parkin said: “The planning conditions will inform our development timescale and our cost.

“If anything moves the cost equation beyond the amount of money we think we can raise, then we’ll have to go back and design it again.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We’ve already and have been talking to the private investment and the philanthropic community for a long while.

“Once we have a cost and a timescale we will start those conversations on the big fundraising chunks.

“Whether we can raise all of the money in the timescale we hope will depend on both the political landscape and the economic landscape.”

Developing the site

Work is under way by the owners of the site, National Grid and SGN, on getting it ready for development.

This involves levelling ground and moving some infrastructure, a process expected to last 18 months to two years.

Planning permission has been granted for three buildings on the site, including one making use of the existing gas holder.

Mr Parkin said the content within the three buildings on site will be developed over the next two years through more engagement events.

Drone pics showing remediation work at the Eden Project Dundee development site. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said: “We need to start defining the stories in the buildings. We have the thematic ideas but we’ll need about two years to really develop the content.

“Like we’ve done with the buildings, we will put interest groups together.

“Meanwhile, the school engagement programme is going to get ramped up quite significantly after the summer holidays.

“We will also progress our work creating the nine new guilds of Dundee, which will also help develop the site’s content.

“We think building the venues will take around two years. That’s about a four year journey to getting started if everything goes well.”

Energy discussions power up

The Eden team is also considering how to power the site using decarbonised energy. Mr Parkin said the venue is in talks with power companies and the Scottish Government about this.

He adds: “We are designing everything to use the minimum amounts of energy.

“But we have to have life support systems for the plants, and a comfortable environment for people who visit.

An artist's impression of The Dundee Eden Project, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.

“We will micro-generate as much as we can on site and then all the other energy that we need or use needs to be fully decarbonised.

“It’s quite a big strategy we’re working on at the moment. We are hoping to ultimately showcase some new ways of powering facilities at scale.”

The Eden Project, which has local partners in the form of Dundee City Council, University of Dundee and the Northwood Charitable Trust, is also planning to open an office in Dundee this year.

It expects to start to add a handful of local members of staff as the school engagement programme expands.

Mr Parkin adds: “We delighted to pass the milestone of planning permission – but we have a lot of work ahead.”

More from Dundee

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee Reform candidate supported Scottish independence and said referendum was 'corrupt'
Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship put up for sale
Dale Harper outside his Head Happy shop in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owner says LEZ rules are 'slap in face' after being denied exemption
5
dolphin at Broughty Ferry
Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture
The car fire on Fort Street near the junction with Queen Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Russell
Firefighters called after car bursts into flames in Broughty Ferry
Callum Cook
Apprentice electrician knocked victim unconscious in Ferry taxi rank assault
Cars parked on the pavement on Ancrum Drive, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pavement parking: Full list of proposed street exemptions revealed
Gillian Hershaw
Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee
Castle Huntly, near Dundee.
Violent criminal released from Tayside prison on parole as board refuses to publish details…
Dundee shopping centres shown against bar chart depicting vacancy rates for latest update of the High Street Tracker.
Dundee city centre: One year of tracking retail vacancy rates

Conversation