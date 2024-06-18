Exclusive drone footage and pictures from Dundee Eden Project site as attraction gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Exclusive drone footage and pictures from Dundee Eden Project site as attraction gets green light

Remediation works are taking place on the ground ahead of construction work getting under way.

By James Simpson

New drone footage has shown the site of the Eden Project in Dundee after the attraction was given the green light.

Plans to transform the former gasworks at East Dock Street were given approval by councillors on Monday night.

Remediation works are now taking place ahead of construction work getting under way.

Eventually, the site will be transformed into wild landscapes, exhibits and art installations.

The project’s exact budget and timeline have yet to be revealed but previous estimates have placed the cost at £130 million.

The Courier has filmed exclusive footage of the site ahead of its transformation.

The vast Eden Project site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A bird’s-eye view of the site between Broughty Ferry Road and East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Some ground preparation works are taking place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It shows some work is taking place on the former gas works site, though this is not being carried out by the Eden Project directly.

Those behind the attraction previously signed a memorandum of understanding with National Grid and SGN for the land.

Once completed, it is estimated the Eden Project Dundee will attract half a million visitors a year.

How the site will eventually look. Image: Eden Project
A computer-generated image of the attraction. Image: Eden Project

Speaking during Monday’s meeting to determine the plans, Blair Parkin – chief experience development officer – said: “Our ambition is to create a globally significant platform and provide a base for Eden’s programs in Scotland.

“The scheme we have submitted provides a just transition to better ways of living and working with the grain of nature and tackles the planetary challenges that confront this current generation.”

After approval of the application, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “The project will help deliver hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds for the local economy.”

Conversation