Exclusive drone footage and pictures from Dundee Eden Project site as attraction gets green light

New drone footage has shown the site of the Eden Project in Dundee after the attraction was given the green light.

Plans to transform the former gasworks at East Dock Street were given approval by councillors on Monday night.

Remediation works are now taking place ahead of construction work getting under way.

Eventually, the site will be transformed into wild landscapes, exhibits and art installations.

The project’s exact budget and timeline have yet to be revealed but previous estimates have placed the cost at £130 million.

The Courier has filmed exclusive footage of the site ahead of its transformation.

It shows some work is taking place on the former gas works site, though this is not being carried out by the Eden Project directly.

Those behind the attraction previously signed a memorandum of understanding with National Grid and SGN for the land.

Once completed, it is estimated the Eden Project Dundee will attract half a million visitors a year.

Speaking during Monday’s meeting to determine the plans, Blair Parkin – chief experience development officer – said: “Our ambition is to create a globally significant platform and provide a base for Eden’s programs in Scotland.

“The scheme we have submitted provides a just transition to better ways of living and working with the grain of nature and tackles the planetary challenges that confront this current generation.”

After approval of the application, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “The project will help deliver hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds for the local economy.”