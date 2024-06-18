Nicola Sturgeon hits campaign trail with Dunfermline SNP candidate embroiled in lobbying row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon hits campaign trail with Dunfermline SNP candidate embroiled in lobbying row

The former first minister was pictured alongside Naz Anis-Miah as she joined local activists in Fife.

By Justin Bowie
Dunfermline and Dollar SNP candidate Naz Anis-Miah. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The SNP’s under-fire Dunfermline candidate was joined by Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail days after he was at the centre of a lobbying row.

The former first minister was pictured alongside Naz Anis-Miah as she joined local activists in the Fife city, two days after she visited Leven.

We revealed last week Fife Councillor Mr Anis-Miah lobbied his friends in the Scottish Government in a bid to get NHS contracts for his recruitment firm.

Mr Anis-Miah met Humza Yousaf during the former first minister’s time as health secretary, and dined with Fife SNP minister Shirley-Anne Somerville.

An associate claiming to represent his business – AGB Resourcing – also wrote to the government saying the firm could tackle NHS staff shortages.

There is no evidence his company ever obtained any contracts – but Labour said the Dunfermline and Dollar candidate had questions to answer over transparency.

Naz Anis-Miah met Humza Yousaf when he was health secretary to discuss business.
Mr Anis-Miah dining with Shirley Anne-Somerville.

The SNP has rallied around Mr Anis-Miah, defending him by saying he followed all lobbying regulations and was not required to declare the meetings.

A spokesperson said: “Lobbying rules are clear on what constitutes lobbying and what doesn’t – and this does not.”

https://x.com/SnpDunfermline/status/1802776073832423449

On Monday night, Dunfermline’s SNP branch shared photos of Ms Sturgeon campaigning with Mr Anis-Miah as she held a sign urging voters to back him.

A social media post said it was “great” to have Ms Sturgeon out with activists in the key constituency.

Nicola Sturgeon campaigning in Leven. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Sturgeon was also pictured alongside local MSP Ms Somerville, who met Mr Anis-Miah over dinner in August 2021 to discuss business.

On Sunday, we revealed the ex-first minister had made a return to the campaign trail in another Fife constituency after largely being absent so far.

Ms Sturgeon was seen out and about with North East Fife candidate Stefan Hoggan-Radu in Leven.

But she refused to answer a single question from journalists, sparking accusations the SNP was “hiding” its former leader.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “The history of the relationship between senior SNP politicians and Naz Anis-Miah continues to raise eyebrows no matter how much they wish to dismiss it.

“There continues to be too many question marks hanging over the SNP about cover ups, secrecy and a lack of transparency.”

Conversation