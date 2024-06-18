Nicola Sturgeon hits campaign trail with Dunfermline SNP candidate embroiled in lobbying row

The SNP’s under-fire Dunfermline candidate was joined by Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail days after he was at the centre of a lobbying row.

The former first minister was pictured alongside Naz Anis-Miah as she joined local activists in the Fife city, two days after she visited Leven.

We revealed last week Fife Councillor Mr Anis-Miah lobbied his friends in the Scottish Government in a bid to get NHS contracts for his recruitment firm.

Mr Anis-Miah met Humza Yousaf during the former first minister’s time as health secretary, and dined with Fife SNP minister Shirley-Anne Somerville.

An associate claiming to represent his business – AGB Resourcing – also wrote to the government saying the firm could tackle NHS staff shortages.

There is no evidence his company ever obtained any contracts – but Labour said the Dunfermline and Dollar candidate had questions to answer over transparency.

The SNP has rallied around Mr Anis-Miah, defending him by saying he followed all lobbying regulations and was not required to declare the meetings.

A spokesperson said: “Lobbying rules are clear on what constitutes lobbying and what doesn’t – and this does not.”

https://x.com/SnpDunfermline/status/1802776073832423449

On Monday night, Dunfermline’s SNP branch shared photos of Ms Sturgeon campaigning with Mr Anis-Miah as she held a sign urging voters to back him.

A social media post said it was “great” to have Ms Sturgeon out with activists in the key constituency.

Ms Sturgeon was also pictured alongside local MSP Ms Somerville, who met Mr Anis-Miah over dinner in August 2021 to discuss business.

On Sunday, we revealed the ex-first minister had made a return to the campaign trail in another Fife constituency after largely being absent so far.

Ms Sturgeon was seen out and about with North East Fife candidate Stefan Hoggan-Radu in Leven.

But she refused to answer a single question from journalists, sparking accusations the SNP was “hiding” its former leader.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “The history of the relationship between senior SNP politicians and Naz Anis-Miah continues to raise eyebrows no matter how much they wish to dismiss it.

“There continues to be too many question marks hanging over the SNP about cover ups, secrecy and a lack of transparency.”