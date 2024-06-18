Dundee Best pictures from day one of Dundee University summer graduations 2024 The first two ceremonies took place on Tuesday. A group graduating with Masters in Data Science, Computing Science and Data and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson June 18 2024, 4:22pm June 18 2024, 4:22pm Share Best pictures from day one of Dundee University summer graduations 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5013561/dundee-university-graduation-pictures-2024-day-one/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations got under way on Tuesday. Hundreds of students celebrated with their classmates and families during ceremonies at the Caird Hall. Students from the schools of business, life sciences, and science and engineering graduated on Tuesday. In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week with ceremonies taking place until Friday. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the first day of celebrations. Dundee University Graduations ceremony with the School of Science and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The High School of Dundee pipe band play as the graduates leave the Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cuddles and flowers with family and friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates finding family after the ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Simone Scali, 22, graduates in Physics with Astrophysics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Sadie Seaman, 21, Ellen Forsyth, 22, Olivia Hutt, 21, Clementine Falby, 22 and David Kirson, 22, graduate in Anatomy and Forensic Anthropology. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson All smiles for graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A happy day for graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Family and friends came together for the graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson People were dressed up for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The rain managed to hold for the celebration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Flowers for the graduate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates celebrating their day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson School of Science and Engineering graduation day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Clementine Falby, 22 celebrates with other graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates leaving the Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A group graduating with Masters in Data Science, Computing Science and Data and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A proud moment shared with friends and family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Flowers are handed out to the graduates on their special day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Selfies to celebrate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kirsten Gilles, 22, Yasmin Braten, 23 and Karolina Kuranc, 22, graduate in Biomedical Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Jemima Martin, 21, graduates in Forensic Anthropology and celebrates with the Martin family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Smiles all round for graduation day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lorna Brockbank, 21 and Rhona Callander, 24, graduate in Anatomy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A group graduating celebrate with a big group photo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Andrew Pentony, 23, Zak Sharpe, 24 and Cole Melvin, 23, graduate with an MSCI in Physics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
