Best pictures from day one of Dundee University summer graduations 2024

The first two ceremonies took place on Tuesday.

A group graduating with Masters in Data Science, Computing Science and Data and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations got under way on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students celebrated with their classmates and families during ceremonies at the Caird Hall.

Students from the schools of business, life sciences, and science and engineering graduated on Tuesday.

In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week with ceremonies taking place until Friday.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the first day of celebrations.

Dundee University Graduations ceremony with the School of Science and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The High School of Dundee pipe band play as the graduates leave the Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cuddles and flowers with family and friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates finding family after the ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Simone Scali, 22, graduates in Physics with Astrophysics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sadie Seaman, 21, Ellen Forsyth, 22, Olivia Hutt, 21, Clementine Falby, 22 and David Kirson, 22, graduate in Anatomy and Forensic Anthropology. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
All smiles for graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A happy day for graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Family and friends came together for the graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
People were dressed up for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The rain managed to hold for the celebration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flowers for the graduate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates celebrating their day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
School of Science and Engineering graduation day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Clementine Falby, 22 celebrates with other graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates leaving the Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A group graduating with Masters in Data Science, Computing Science and Data and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A proud moment shared with friends and family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flowers are handed out to the graduates on their special day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Selfies to celebrate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirsten Gilles, 22, Yasmin Braten, 23 and Karolina Kuranc, 22, graduate in Biomedical Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jemima Martin, 21, graduates in Forensic Anthropology and celebrates with the Martin family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Smiles all round for graduation day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lorna Brockbank, 21 and Rhona Callander, 24, graduate in Anatomy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A group graduating celebrate with a big group photo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Andrew Pentony, 23, Zak Sharpe, 24 and Cole Melvin, 23, graduate with an MSCI in Physics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conversation