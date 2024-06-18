Will Ferry: Dundee United new boy lists 7 game-defining qualities he’s bringing to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Ferry: Dundee United new boy lists 7 game-defining qualities he’s bringing to Tannadice

The Irish international has told Tangerines fans what they can expect from him next season.

New Dundee United full-back Will Ferry at the Tangerines' St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC
New Dundee United full-back Will Ferry at the Tangerines' St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC
By Sean Hamilton

Will Ferry has checked in as a Dundee United player.

And the summer recruit from Cheltenham Town has slapped his cards on the table in terms of what Tangerines fans can expect from him.

The 23-year-old full-back has arrived on a three-year deal and hopes to play his way into Irish international contention.

To do so, he’ll need to shine in a tangerine jersey.

That’s an ambition he feels the traits he honed at Southampton’s academy and in EFL action with Crawley Town and Cheltenham will help him achieve.

“I’ve reached 100 games now, I’d like to think I’m a professional player in my own mind,” Ferry told United’s YouTube channel.

Will Ferry is looking forward to his first taste of match action as a United player. Image: Dundee United FC

“I just want to bring my qualities to the team and hope I can have an impact. That’s the main thing, really.

“I’ll bring energy, hard work. I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of quality on the ball in terms of delivery, and trying to be direct and making things happen.

“But I can also do my job at the other end of the pitch and make tackles and whatever else is included in that.

“I’d like to think I’m well-rounded and I’m obviously going to give my all.

“I’m left-sided, I’m left-footed, but I’d like to think I can play a range of positions.”

Even if you’re an energetic, hard-working, left-sided yet adaptable and well-rounded star with quality on the ball and directness in attack, walking into a new dressing room can be daunting at first.

But Ferry revealed he felt a degree of familiarity with his new team-mates thanks to regular TV sessions watching United last season.

And watching them lift the Championship title has made him hungry for some success of his own.

Dundee United recruit Will Ferry (right) in action for Cheltenham against Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock

“I watched quite a few games last season, especially the Friday night ones on the TV,” said Ferry.

“I know Ross Graham and just through him and watching the games I know a lot about players, previous to coming in.

“I was a bit nervous coming in, you don’t know quite where you’re going to be at. But I enjoyed it – once we got the running out the way.”

Looking to the season ahead, he added: “It’s not one of those where we’re here to take part and make up the numbers.

“We’re here to be a proper part of the league. We’re going to compete, we’re not just going to roll over for the teams that are classed as ‘big teams’.

“We’re part of the league and we’re worthy of it. We’re going to compete for everything and we want to stay here.

