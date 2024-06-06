Will Ferry becomes first Dundee United summer signing as Tangerines tease ‘first arrival of many’

Will Ferry has joined Dundee United on a contract until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old left-back, who can also operate as a winger or wing-back, becomes the Terrors’ first summer signing ahead of their return to the Premiership.

Courier Sport understands United fought off fierce competition from English League One outfit Blackpool following Ferry’s departure from Cheltenham Town.

The former Ireland U/21 international made 82 appearances for the Robins after joining the club from Southampton in 2022. He also enjoyed a loan spell with Crawley Town.

Boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “[Ferry] possesses all of the attributes necessary to be a successful player in the Scottish Premiership, with pace, tenacity and fabulous level of technical ability.”

Ferry added: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to prove myself at the top level of Scottish football, it’s a challenge that really excites me.”

“I’ve kept a keen eye on the club’s progress throughout recent seasons, with some of my close friends in football, such as Ross Graham, playing here. I’m looking forward to reuniting with him.

“I’m counting down the days until we can get to work in pre-season and kick on, I can’t wait to get started!”

United are expected to secure the services of goalkeeper Dave Richards on a two-year contract imminently, while Kristijan Trapanovski has reportedly agreed a switch to Tannadice subject to clearance.

Tannadice head of recruitment Michael Cairney added: “This deal represents the first arrival of many this summer.

“We are working tirelessly behind the scenes, exploring various markets both on home soil and across the continent to continue improving our first-team squad.”