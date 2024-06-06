Will Ferry becomes first Dundee United summer signing as Tangerines tease ‘first arrival of many’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Will Ferry becomes first Dundee United summer signing as Tangerines tease ‘first arrival of many’

The Ireland U/21 international has penned a three-year deal.

By Alan Temple
Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County
Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County in January. Image: Shutterstock

Will Ferry has joined Dundee United on a contract until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old left-back, who can also operate as a winger or wing-back, becomes the Terrors’ first summer signing ahead of their return to the Premiership.

Courier Sport understands United fought off fierce competition from English League One outfit Blackpool following Ferry’s departure from Cheltenham Town.

The former Ireland U/21 international made 82 appearances for the Robins after joining the club from Southampton in 2022. He also enjoyed a loan spell with Crawley Town.

Will Ferry, right, in full flow for Cheltenham Town
Will Ferry, right, in full flow for Cheltenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.

Boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “[Ferry] possesses all of the attributes necessary to be a successful player in the Scottish Premiership, with pace, tenacity and fabulous level of technical ability.”

Ferry added: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to prove myself at the top level of Scottish football, it’s a challenge that really excites me.”

“I’ve kept a keen eye on the club’s progress throughout recent seasons, with some of my close friends in football, such as Ross Graham, playing here. I’m looking forward to reuniting with him.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

“I’m counting down the days until we can get to work in pre-season and kick on, I can’t wait to get started!”

More to come…

United are expected to secure the services of goalkeeper Dave Richards on a two-year contract imminently, while Kristijan Trapanovski has reportedly agreed a switch to Tannadice subject to clearance. 

Tannadice head of recruitment Michael Cairney added: “This deal represents the first arrival of many this summer.

Dave Richards is set to join Dundee United
Richards, pictured, is expected to join on a two-year contract. Image: Shutterstock.

“We are working tirelessly behind the scenes, exploring various markets both on home soil and across the continent to continue improving our first-team squad.”

Conversation