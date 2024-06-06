Chart-topper Tom Grennan to perform in St Andrews as part of Women’s Open golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Chart-topper Tom Grennan to perform in St Andrews as part of Women’s Open golf

The event is taking place at the Old Course in August.

By Ellidh Aitken
Tom Grennan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tom Grennan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Chart-topper Tom Grennan will perform in St Andrews as part of the Women’s Open golf championship.

The tournament is being staged at the Old Course for a third time from August 21 to 25.

Grennan has topped the charts with albums Evering Road and What Ifs & Maybes.

The Women’s Open is set to feature some of the biggest names in the sport including world number one Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall, and Charley Hull.

The Little Bit of Love singer said: “I absolutely love my golf, so it’s going to be class performing at the AIG Women’s Open this summer at St Andrews.

Tom Grennan ‘can’t wait to perform in St Andrews’

“I spend way too much time out on the course so it’s nice to be able to put those two passions together.

“St Andrews is the one too – the most historic course in the world! It’s going to be epic.

“The women’s game is in a really exciting place right now with the likes of Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang coming through and Charley Hull representing the UK all in the top 10.

“I can’t wait to watch the best in the world competing at St Andrews.

The Old Course in St Andrews. Image: SNS

“If I wasn’t performing I’d be there watching or glued to my TV anyway.”

Grennan – who performed in Dundee as part of Big Weekend last year – will play the AIG Women’s Open on Saturday August 24.

Tickets for the event are available now online.

Entry to the golf on the Saturday and Grennan’s concert costs £55.

More from Fife

Police hunt for man who 'acts suspiciously towards' 17 year old in Dunfermline
Hunt for man who 'acted inappropriately' towards teenager in Dunfermline
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Inside the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied by Focus Estate Fund.
New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owner reveals mission to establish premier shopping destination
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
8 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall has quit Labour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife councillor dramatically quits Labour in anger over Kirkcaldy candidate row
Coal Road in Dunfermline.
Man, 66, taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash
Calin Schreiner
Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Petition launched as St Andrews cyclists fear being blown into oncoming traffic
11
Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes
New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owners announced, prompting development hopes

Conversation