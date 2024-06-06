Chart-topper Tom Grennan to perform in St Andrews as part of Women’s Open golf

Chart-topper Tom Grennan will perform in St Andrews as part of the Women’s Open golf championship.

The tournament is being staged at the Old Course for a third time from August 21 to 25.

Grennan has topped the charts with albums Evering Road and What Ifs & Maybes.

The Women’s Open is set to feature some of the biggest names in the sport including world number one Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall, and Charley Hull.

The Little Bit of Love singer said: “I absolutely love my golf, so it’s going to be class performing at the AIG Women’s Open this summer at St Andrews.

Tom Grennan ‘can’t wait to perform in St Andrews’

“I spend way too much time out on the course so it’s nice to be able to put those two passions together.

“St Andrews is the one too – the most historic course in the world! It’s going to be epic.

“The women’s game is in a really exciting place right now with the likes of Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang coming through and Charley Hull representing the UK all in the top 10.

“I can’t wait to watch the best in the world competing at St Andrews.

“If I wasn’t performing I’d be there watching or glued to my TV anyway.”

Grennan – who performed in Dundee as part of Big Weekend last year – will play the AIG Women’s Open on Saturday August 24.

Tickets for the event are available now online.

Entry to the golf on the Saturday and Grennan’s concert costs £55.