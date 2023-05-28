Dundee Best pictures from day two at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tom Grennan, and Jess Glynne were among the acts performing across the day. By Laura Devlin May 28 2023, 7.00am Share Best pictures from day two at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4428874/best-pictures-from-saturday-radio-1s-big-weekend-in-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment A reveller enjoys the Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
