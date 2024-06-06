Dundee United have secured Tannadice naming rights for the first time in the club’s history.

Described by the Tangerines as “one of the most lucrative partnerships” they have ever ever signed, CalForth Construction will sponsor the Terrors’ home ground until the summer of 2026.

It will be known as the “CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park” for the duration of that agreement.

However, company owners and die-hard Arabs Stevie Callander and Grant Handforth acknowledge “it will always be Tannadice”.

In addition to the investment, CalForth are already spearheading work at the stadium, which will accelerate in the coming weeks. United state that “fans’ matchday experience [is] at the forefront of our planning.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with CalForth Construction, which marks a new and exciting chapter for the football club,” United chief executive Luigi Capuano told the club’s official website.

“Securing a naming rights deal for Tannadice Park is something that we have been working on for some time and it was important for us to find a like-minded organisation that has the club’s best interest at heart.

“This investment will support our long-term plans to thrive in the Scottish Premiership and also enhance supporters’ matchday experience, improve stadium facilities, and invest in the infrastructure that helps maintain our stadium.”

“It will always be Tannadice”

Callander and Handforth added: “As two fans of the club, we recognised the significance of being the first company to attribute its name to such a historical stadium.

“It will always be Tannadice, not only to the fans, but to us as well. We are proud of the business we have built and honoured to be able to see our name in connection with the club and the stadium.

“Our investment stretches further than a financial commitment.

“We plan to bring our expertise and drive to help improve the stadium and enhance the experience for the supporters and staff for years to come.”