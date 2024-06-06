Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory set to shut

A Dundee soft play centre is set to shut.

The Fun Factory in Douglas will close its doors in the near future.

Bosses say factors including competition from other soft play centres and a struggle to keep staff have influenced the decision.

Mark Selvey, CEO of the company that runs the venue, told The Courier: “Unfortunately we have decided to cease trading as The Fun Factory.

“Due to a number of matters including trading levels, current economic position, competition around the city and recruiting and retaining of staff, the board has decided to reconsider our current situation.

“While financially we are still in a secure position, we are not confident that the trading position will improve in the short to medium term and are therefore going to be actively looking at renting out or selling some or all of our buildings.”

No timescale has been set for the closure of the venue, with the firm “waiting to see what our options are”.

A new tenant is now being sought for the Fun Factory building but a sale of the site may also be considered.

The soft play centre moved from an adjacent building into its current site in 2019 following the closure of thee Factory Skatepark.

About £200,000 was spent on transforming the building into The Fun Factory.

The site includes an entrance lobby and reception leading to the large soft play area.

It also comes with a commercial kitchen, offices, storage, toilets and changing rooms.

On the first floor are further individual offices and an open-plan mutli-purpose area, small kitchen, server, toilets and a former viewing gallery.

The site also has 75 parking spaces.

Plans to close The Fun Factory come despite the opening of Hollywood Bowl across the road, next to the Odeon cinema.