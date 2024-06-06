EXCLUSIVE: Partick Thistle set to sign former Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers and could complete Tayside double with ex-Dens star Shaun Byrne

Partick Thistle are closing in on a deal to sign former Dundee United winger, Logan Chalmers – and are pushing hard to recruit ex-Dundee star, Shaun Byrne.

Chalmers was released by the Tannadice club at the end of last season and Thistle have now emerged as the favourites to sign him, Courier Sport understands.

The 24-year-old was a big hit on loan at Ayr United, scoring nine goals in 30 appearances.

He came through United’s academy and played 41 times for the first team.

As well as Ayr (twice) he was loaned out to Arbroath, Inverness and Tranmere Rovers.

Byrne is also a free agent.

Thistle, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline, Livingston and Northern Irish champions, Larne, are all keen to sign the 30-year-old who was a star of Rovers’ run to the play-off final, having fallen out of Tony Docherty’s Dens Park plans.