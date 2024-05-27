EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers face competition for Shaun Byrne as FIVE clubs eye move for ex-Dundee star

Shaun Byrne is a man in demand, with the former Dundee midfielder set to have FIVE clubs chasing his signature this summer.

The classy midfielder spent the season on loan with Raith Rovers and played a big part in taking them all the way to the play-off final.

Byrne’s parent club, Dundee, have confirmed that he won’t be offered a new deal at Dens Park.

Courier Sport understands that both Raith and Dunfermline are keen to sign the free agent.

But the Fife clubs will face competition from Livingston, who Byrne spent three highly-successful years with, as well as Partick Thistle and Northern Irish champions, Larne.

Byrne made 41 appearances for Raith, whose bid for promotion was ended in Dingwall on Sunday when Ian Murray’s side were convincingly beaten by Ross County.

However, Byrne showcased his ability live on Sky Sports, with his defence-splitting pass in the build-up to Rovers’ only goal of the two-leg final going viral on social media.

Speaking in January, after it became clear Dundee had no plans to recall him, the midfielder revealed he had already had initial discussions about making his move to Kirkcaldy permanent.

The Stark’s Park side now face competition for Byrne’s signature, though will hope the relationship forged over his loan spell gives them an advantage.