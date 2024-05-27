Best pictures from Blairgowrie volunteer groups gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Blairgowrie volunteer groups gathering

Around 40 Blairgowrie and Rattray community groups came together to show townsfolk what's on offer

By Morag Lindsay
Four people playing ukuleles and banjos at Blairgowrie community event
Members of Blair Ukes at the event for community groups in Blairgowrie. Image: Ethan Williams

Around 40 volunteer groups showcased their activities at a free community event in Blairgowrie.

The gathering in the parish church hall featured everyone from the Blairgowrie Ukulele Group to climate action and sporting organisations.

It was organised by Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust (BRDT) to bring volunteer groups together with the public and encourage people to get involved in the life of the community.

Linda Tait, who chairs the trust, said the turnout was amazing.

“All the community groups made a fantastic effort and we are so grateful to them all for being there,” she said.

Tree firefighters standing next to stall at Blairgowrie event
Frankie Shepherd, Frederick Betts and Piotr Gudan at the Blairgowrie Fire Station stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Woman talking to man with long hair and hi vis jacket next to stand with a mountain bike display
Visitors Blairgowrie and Rattray Access Network (BRAN) stand. Image: Ethan Williams

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust is a community-led organisation which works to tackle local needs and boost the town’s social, economic and environmental strength.

It recently took over the lease for the closure-threatened Blairgowrie public toilets from Perth and Kinross Council.

Volunteering increasingly important for Blairgowrie community groups

Ian Richards from the Blairgowrie and District Hillwalking Club said Saturday’s event was another example of community spirit in action.

“It was a good opportunity for local groups and organisations to encourage involvement in activities,” he said.

“Particularly at a time when volunteering is becoming increasingly important in communities across the country.”

Here are some of the pictures from the day.

Young woman and man next to banner for Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Trust
Chelsea Tindal and Sandy Thomson at the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Trust stall. Image: Ethan Williams
People standing behind stall with flowers
Blair in Bloom volunteers. Image: Ethan Williams
Man standing beside stall with photographs and leaflets
Gavin Hart at the “Happy to chat, happy to listen” stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Couple speaking to two women behind stall in Blairgowrie church hall
Visitors find out more. Image: Ethan Williams
Two woman, one wearing a tabard with the 'loo crew' logo
Blairgowrie “Loo Crew” volunteers Mary McKay and Carol Annand. Image: Ethan Williams
Two people at stall explaining the work of the PKAVS group
Volunteers at the PKAVS stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Two women in wheelchairs chatting next to a stall
Time to chat. Image: Ethan Williams
Two women standing behind table covered in books
Mary Lewis and Evelyn Grieve at the Booklore Blairgowrie stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Grey haired woman and younger man talking
Visitors finding common ground. Image: Ethan Williams
People talking to volunteers wearing hi vis jackets with BRAN on back
The BRAN stall was popular. Image: Ethan Williams
Man standing behind stall with Visit Perthshire banner
Pete Richardson at the Visit Perthshire Cateran County stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Bearded man offering energy advice
Craig Thompson at the Heat Project stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Young woman next to stall with BioBlitz leaflets
Jenna Muir at the Blairgowrie and Rattray Biodiversity stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Two women talking next to BRAN info boards
Visitors were given plenty of ideas. Image: Ethan Williams

