Best pictures from Blairgowrie volunteer groups gathering

Around 40 volunteer groups showcased their activities at a free community event in Blairgowrie.

The gathering in the parish church hall featured everyone from the Blairgowrie Ukulele Group to climate action and sporting organisations.

It was organised by Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust (BRDT) to bring volunteer groups together with the public and encourage people to get involved in the life of the community.

Linda Tait, who chairs the trust, said the turnout was amazing.

“All the community groups made a fantastic effort and we are so grateful to them all for being there,” she said.

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust is a community-led organisation which works to tackle local needs and boost the town’s social, economic and environmental strength.

It recently took over the lease for the closure-threatened Blairgowrie public toilets from Perth and Kinross Council.

Volunteering increasingly important for Blairgowrie community groups

Ian Richards from the Blairgowrie and District Hillwalking Club said Saturday’s event was another example of community spirit in action.

“It was a good opportunity for local groups and organisations to encourage involvement in activities,” he said.

“Particularly at a time when volunteering is becoming increasingly important in communities across the country.”

Here are some of the pictures from the day.