People power saves Blairgowrie public toilets from closure

Local volunteers will manage the Blairgowrie toilets after Perth and Kinross Council said it was closing them.

By Morag Lindsay
People with mops and buckets outside Graham Environmental Services premises
June Graham and Debbie Mitchell from Graham Environmental Services, Bob Swan, treasurer of BRDT, and Gwen Gray and Chloe O'Brien from Graham Environmental Services. Image: Clare McMicking / CraicN Communications.

People power has saved the public toilets in Perthshire’s biggest town from closure.

A Blairgowrie community group has struck a deal with Perth and Kinross Council to lease the block in the town’s Wellmeadow.

It comes after the council announced a plan to shut the staffed public toilets in Blairgowrie, Crieff, Auchterarder and Marshall Place, Perth.

Under the new agreement, Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust (BRDT) will lease the building.

This will allow local people to take over the management and running of the toilets.

The toilets had been due to close on March 31.

However, the council has committed to keeping them open while the takeover is finalised.

And now organisers are appealing for local residents and businesses to support the plan – either financially, or with their time.

Blairgowrie public toilets exterior
Blairgowrie toilets have been saved from closure. Image: Google

Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust carried out a public survey to measure support for keeping the toilets open.

Linda Tait, who chairs the trust, said around 200 people took part.

“The responses painted a fantastic picture of how vital the public toilets are to our town,” she said.

Volunteers essential to Blairgowrie public toilets future

A community management team will coordinate a team of volunteers to run the toilets on a day-to-day basis.

Linda said: “The toilets will be professionally cleaned. So we’re just looking for volunteers who could help open and close the facilities and carry out routine checks to make sure everything is in order.

“The more volunteers we have, the less work there is involved for everyone.”

The trust is also accepting financial contributions and encouraging businesses to come on board.

Councillor Caroline Shiers, Murdo Fraser MSP, Stephen Kerr and Councillor Bob Brawn with a Save Our Loos banner outside the public toilet block in Blairgowrie
Councillor Caroline Shiers, Murdo Fraser MSP, Stephen Kerr and Councillor Bob Brawn launched a Save Our Loos petition in Blairgowrie last year. Image: Paul Reoch.

Blairgowrie-based Castle Water Ltd has already said it will cover half the annual running costs.

Graham Environmental Services has pledged to help with the upkeep.

And Tay Valet, Norman Laing & Co and Adventure into Books have also stepped forward.

The trust worked with Blairgowrie and Rattray Business Association (BARBA), Blairgowrie and East Perthshire Tourism Association (BEPTA) on the plan, as well as local councillors and residents.

Linda said Perth and Kinross Council also deserved credit for listening to the community and supporting its approach.

BRDT will have a stall at the next farmers’ and producers’ market in the Wellmeadow next Saturday to raise awareness of the appeal.

Donations can be made online on the Discover Blairgowrie website, or via bank transfer.

Email admin@brdt.org.uk to get involved.

 

