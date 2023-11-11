‘Save our loos’ petition launched to block Perthshire public toilets closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Save our loos’ petition launched to block Perthshire public toilets closures

Four public toilets in Crieff, Auchterarder, Blairgowrie and Perth are facing closure as Perth and Kinross Council tries to make savings

By Morag Lindsay
Councillor Caroline Shiers, Murdo Fraser MSP, Stephen Kerr and Councillor Bob Brawn with a Save Our Loos banner outside the public toilet block in Blairgowrie
Councillor Caroline Shiers, Murdo Fraser MSP, Stephen Kerr and Councillor Bob Brawn launching the Save Our Loos petition in Blairgowrie. Image: Paul Reoch.

Campaigners are hoping people power can persuade council bosses to reverse a decision to close four public toilets across Perth and Kinross.

The attended blocks in Blairgowrie, Crieff, Auchterarder and Marshall Place, Perth are all facing the axe.

Perth and Kinross Council says the move will help it to make savings of £85,000.

But locals say the closures will impact on businesses and tourism in the four areas.

And now politicians have launched a petition to garner support for the ‘Save Our Loos’
campaign.

Blairgowrie and the Glens councillor Caroline Shiers said there was still plenty Perth and Kinross Council could to to save money without shutting the premises altogether.

Councillor Caroline Shiers head shot
Councillor Caroline Shiers.

“Making them unattended with appropriate security and a barrier method such as those operated in other places should be considered,” she said.

“I am aware discussions are ongoing about community ownership and operation. But it is my belief that provision of public facilities should be operated by the local authority.”

Fellow Blairgowrie and the Glens Councillor Bob Brawn said it was unacceptable for the largest town in Perth and Kinross to have no public toilets.

“Yes, we are aware that the public toilets cost money,” he said.

“However, they are a service, not a business. And as such their fate should not rest on their ability to be cost effective.”

Communities asked to step in

The four staffed blocks in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff and Perth are due to close in March 2024.

Auchterarder public toilets exterior
The public toilets in Auchterarder could fall victim to Perth and Kinross Council cits.

The plan is to replace them with ‘comfort scheme’ alternatives.

That would involve local pubs, restaurants, hotels and village halls allowing public use of their facilities.

Community groups are also being asked to consider taking on the running of the public toilets.

If there is no interest, the buildings could be declared surplus to requirements and sold off or demolished.

Residents fought to keep toilets open

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “We will do all we can to try to make the local authority think again about these ridiculous plans… Local residents will feel badly let down.”

Murdo Fraser MSP.

Fellow MSP Liz Smith said: “This is a deeply retrograde step.

“At a time when it is difficult enough to get visitors into our town centres, the closure of public toilets will just make matters worse.”

She added: “I am already receiving complaints from members of the public – most especially in Crieff – who fought so hard 15 years ago, to get their facilities re-opened.”

Residents can give their support to the Save Our Loos campaign by clicking on the online petition here.

Conversation