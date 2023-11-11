‘Save our loos’ petition launched to block Perthshire public toilets closures

Campaigners are hoping people power can persuade council bosses to reverse a decision to close four public toilets across Perth and Kinross.

The attended blocks in Blairgowrie, Crieff, Auchterarder and Marshall Place, Perth are all facing the axe.

Perth and Kinross Council says the move will help it to make savings of £85,000.

But locals say the closures will impact on businesses and tourism in the four areas.

And now politicians have launched a petition to garner support for the ‘Save Our Loos’

campaign.

Blairgowrie and the Glens councillor Caroline Shiers said there was still plenty Perth and Kinross Council could to to save money without shutting the premises altogether.

“Making them unattended with appropriate security and a barrier method such as those operated in other places should be considered,” she said.

“I am aware discussions are ongoing about community ownership and operation. But it is my belief that provision of public facilities should be operated by the local authority.”

Fellow Blairgowrie and the Glens Councillor Bob Brawn said it was unacceptable for the largest town in Perth and Kinross to have no public toilets.

“Yes, we are aware that the public toilets cost money,” he said.

“However, they are a service, not a business. And as such their fate should not rest on their ability to be cost effective.”

Communities asked to step in

The four staffed blocks in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff and Perth are due to close in March 2024.

The plan is to replace them with ‘comfort scheme’ alternatives.

That would involve local pubs, restaurants, hotels and village halls allowing public use of their facilities.

Community groups are also being asked to consider taking on the running of the public toilets.

If there is no interest, the buildings could be declared surplus to requirements and sold off or demolished.

Residents fought to keep toilets open

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “We will do all we can to try to make the local authority think again about these ridiculous plans… Local residents will feel badly let down.”

Fellow MSP Liz Smith said: “This is a deeply retrograde step.

“At a time when it is difficult enough to get visitors into our town centres, the closure of public toilets will just make matters worse.”

She added: “I am already receiving complaints from members of the public – most especially in Crieff – who fought so hard 15 years ago, to get their facilities re-opened.”

Residents can give their support to the Save Our Loos campaign by clicking on the online petition here.