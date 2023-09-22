Four Perthshire public toilets facing the axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Four Perthshire public toilets facing the axe

The public toilets in Perth, Crieff, Auchterarder and Blairgowrie are set to close as the council seeks to cut costs

By Morag Lindsay
Councillor Keith Allan outside Auchterarder toilet block
Strathallan Conservative councillor Keith Allan at Auchterarder's under-threat toilet block. Image: Paul Reoch.

Council bosses are being urged to reverse plans to close four public toilets across Perthshire.

The blocks in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff and the South Inch Car Park in Perth are due to close in March 2024.

It comes after funds were cut from next year’s Perth and Kinross Council budget.

The plan is to shut the four staffed public toilets at the end of this financial year.

They could then be replaced with comfort scheme alternatives.

That would involve local pubs, restaurants, hotels and village halls allowing public use of their facilities.

Auchterarder toilet block exterior
The Auchterarder public toilets are among four Perthshire blocks facing the chop.

Community groups are also being asked to consider taking on the running of the public toilets.

If there is no interest, the buildings could be declared surplus to requirements and sold off or demolished.

The move is expected to save Perth and Kinross Council £85,000.

Perthshire public toilets needn’t close completely

Conservative councillor for the Strathallan ward Keith Allan said the closure would be dreadful news for Auchterarder.

“The public conveniences in Auchterarder are well used and an important facility, given the number of travellers going both north and south using the town as a convenient stop off point for long journeys,” he said.

Keith Allan outside Auchterarder toilet block
Keith Allan says closing the toilet block would harm Auchterarder.

“Auchterarder also enjoys a very busy High Street, with a thriving selection of boutique and mainstream shopping opportunities.”

He and his Conservative group colleagues are pressing the SNP administration for a  rethink.

They say the council could still make savings by removing staff from the four targeted blocks and leaving them unattended.

Bailie Chris Ahern, member for Perth City Centre, said the South Inch block was used by visitors, including football teams. It is also popular with users of the car park, people attending the Perth farmers market and by coach and campervan users

“If this goes ahead, it will just be another reason for visitors to not bother coming to Perth,” he said.

Stalls set out on South Inch for farmers' market
Perth South Inch Car Park hosts events such as the regular farmers market. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Their group leader, councillor John Duff said: “The closure of these four main public toilets will be a significant blow to the city and to these key Perthshire towns.

“Officers are looking to engage with any community groups interested in taking them on.

“However, if no community groups step forward, I hope that this decision can be reversed and the toilets kept open as unmanned facilities.”

Perthshire communities urged to step up

Blairgowrie’s block is in the town’s Wellmeadow and Crieff’s is in James Square.

Two other staffed public toilets at Pitlochry and Dunkeld, which were said to have the highest number of visitors in Perthshire, are staying open for now.

Conservative group leader John Duff
Conservative group leader John Duff. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed the decision to close the toilets was taken at its annual budget setting meeting on March 1.

“No changes are currently proposed to the council’s other public toilet provision of unattended and automatic facilities,” the spokesperson added.

The council says initial work has already taken place with community groups regarding potential asset transfers in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff, and Perth.

The spokesperson said: “It should be noted that if these facilities were kept as unmanned, they would continue to incur ongoing costs in terms of cleaning, opening and closing, and repairs and maintenance.

“Therefore the agreed savings target would not be fully delivered in line with the budget decision.”

Any community groups interested in taking on the running of the toilets in Perth, Crieff, Auchterarder or Blairgowrie are being asked to email Perth and Kinross Council’s waste strategy team at communitywasteadvisers@pkc.gov.uk.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

FBU branch secretary David Evans in firefighter uniform at rally outside Perth and Kinross Council HQ.
One fire engine can't cover whole of Perth, say firefighters, as 'savage' cuts begin…
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
Parts of Perthshire and Angus warned to expect heavy rain
Left to right: Rajan Kharal (chef), Sunil Pokhrel (manager), Kashiram Bhandari (owner) and Dilaram Panthi (chef) at the Grampian Hotel's new Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant.
New Nepalese and Indian restaurant opening at Perth hotel
John Blake leaving court to start his sentence for the murder of Sean Stark outside his Lochgelly home.
Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at…
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
Matthew Mackie with his book.
Perth teacher pens Scots' Bairns Book of the Year
Burst water main closes road through Perthshire Village
Main road through Perthshire village reopens after water main bursts
M90 near Perth where the motorbike was stolen.
Callous thief steals motorbike near Perth - after it broke down on motorway
Unpainted cow sculpture outside CHAS hospice in Kinross
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail coming to a Perth and Kinross town near you

Conversation