Four Perthshire public toilets facing the axe

Council bosses are being urged to reverse plans to close four public toilets across Perthshire.

The blocks in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff and the South Inch Car Park in Perth are due to close in March 2024.

It comes after funds were cut from next year’s Perth and Kinross Council budget.

The plan is to shut the four staffed public toilets at the end of this financial year.

They could then be replaced with comfort scheme alternatives.

That would involve local pubs, restaurants, hotels and village halls allowing public use of their facilities.

Community groups are also being asked to consider taking on the running of the public toilets.

If there is no interest, the buildings could be declared surplus to requirements and sold off or demolished.

The move is expected to save Perth and Kinross Council £85,000.

Perthshire public toilets needn’t close completely

Conservative councillor for the Strathallan ward Keith Allan said the closure would be dreadful news for Auchterarder.

“The public conveniences in Auchterarder are well used and an important facility, given the number of travellers going both north and south using the town as a convenient stop off point for long journeys,” he said.

“Auchterarder also enjoys a very busy High Street, with a thriving selection of boutique and mainstream shopping opportunities.”

He and his Conservative group colleagues are pressing the SNP administration for a rethink.

They say the council could still make savings by removing staff from the four targeted blocks and leaving them unattended.

Bailie Chris Ahern, member for Perth City Centre, said the South Inch block was used by visitors, including football teams. It is also popular with users of the car park, people attending the Perth farmers market and by coach and campervan users

“If this goes ahead, it will just be another reason for visitors to not bother coming to Perth,” he said.

Their group leader, councillor John Duff said: “The closure of these four main public toilets will be a significant blow to the city and to these key Perthshire towns.

“Officers are looking to engage with any community groups interested in taking them on.

“However, if no community groups step forward, I hope that this decision can be reversed and the toilets kept open as unmanned facilities.”

Perthshire communities urged to step up

Blairgowrie’s block is in the town’s Wellmeadow and Crieff’s is in James Square.

Two other staffed public toilets at Pitlochry and Dunkeld, which were said to have the highest number of visitors in Perthshire, are staying open for now.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed the decision to close the toilets was taken at its annual budget setting meeting on March 1.

“No changes are currently proposed to the council’s other public toilet provision of unattended and automatic facilities,” the spokesperson added.

The council says initial work has already taken place with community groups regarding potential asset transfers in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff, and Perth.

The spokesperson said: “It should be noted that if these facilities were kept as unmanned, they would continue to incur ongoing costs in terms of cleaning, opening and closing, and repairs and maintenance.

“Therefore the agreed savings target would not be fully delivered in line with the budget decision.”

Any community groups interested in taking on the running of the toilets in Perth, Crieff, Auchterarder or Blairgowrie are being asked to email Perth and Kinross Council’s waste strategy team at communitywasteadvisers@pkc.gov.uk.