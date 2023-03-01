Perth and Kinross budget: Christmas lights saved as ambitious PH20 sports project put on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross budget: Christmas lights saved as ambitious PH20 sports project put on hold

By Claire Warrender
March 1 2023, 7.39pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.15am
Perth and Kinross budget
Perth Christmas lights switch-on will continue this year. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Perth’s annual Christmas lights’ switch-on will continue after councillors rejected a number of savage budget cuts.

School crossing patrol officers, breakfast clubs and music tuition also escaped the axe.

And primary school swimming lessons will continue across Perth and Kinross.

However, ambitious plans to replace Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewar’s Centre were deal a major blow as the PH20 project was put on ice.

SNP administration leader Grant Laing said: “We reluctantly accept the proposal to defer PH20 given this is a project very much in the planning stages.”

The project was one of a number of areas facing the chop as the council took action to plug a £31 million funding black hole.

Perth and Kinross council tax increase

The budget means residents in Perth and Kinross face a council tax rise of 3.9%.

This means householders in band D properties will pay £52 more a year next year, bringing their total bill to £1,402.

The bills for properties in other bands will rise in proportion to this.

Mr Laing said it was one of the lowest council tax increases in mainland Scotland so far.

However, it is more than the 3% signalled by the administration in December.

Recommendations for cuts rejected by councillors

Council officers had set out savings proposals in several key areas.

However, councillors opted to reject cuts to:

  • Primary school swimming lessons
  • Music tuition
  • Music camps
  • All school crossing patrol officers currently in posts.
  • Cuts to adult literacy
  • Street cleaning
  • Winter maintenance
  • Roads maintenance
  • Road safety
  • Public transport

School breakfast clubs will also remain and charges will be removed following a motion from the two Labour councillors.

And a further £600,000 will be invested in helping those worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Widespread toilet closures will not go ahead for now

Councillors also voted to defer the closure of public toilets across the region for one year.

Officers had suggested closing nine of the 11 toilets in Auchterarder, Blair Atholl, Blairgowrie, Comrie, Coupar Angus, Crieff, Kinross, St Fillans and Marshall Place in Perth.

Crieff toilets in James Square. Image: Google.

The move would have saved £85,000 but Mr Laing said the public would be consulted before a final decision was taken.

“We are deferring closure of public toilets for one year to allow meaningful discussions with communities about their future operation,” he said.

Leisure and council-run events to be reviewed

Funding will also continue for mental health services such as The Neuk, based in Perth.

But councillors voted to carry out a review of all leisure and cultural assets.

And while Perth Christmas lights will remain an annual fixture, other council-run events are likely to be scrapped following a cut to the budget.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre project

While the PH20 project is on hold, the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre project is continuing.

The cost of the new centre has risen by £12m to £36m.

However, it will deliver a six-lane 25m pool, a gym, dance studio, two halls, an all-weather pitch and accessible changing areas.

Efficiency savings in Perth and Kinross budget

Perth and Kinross Council will have to find £2m in energy efficiency savings.

And there will be a small reduction in staff numbers, likely to be achieved through not replacing workers who leave.

Councillor Laing said tackling poverty was at the top of the council’s agenda.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing hailed the Perth and Kinross budget.

And he added: “I am proud that we have today been able to agree a budget which strikes a balance between focusing on the people most in need, helping our local communities, and investing for the future.”

However, Conservative councillor Angus Forbes said there would still be serious cuts to frontline services.

He said: “It’s a sad day in Scotland that we are forced to accept these sort of cuts.

“I am pleased we managed to set the council tax rise at a reasonable level compared to other councils but it does mean that our residents will see the changes that result from these cost savings pretty quickly.”

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Alisdair Bailey was disappointed his suggestion for a £5m on council housing and insulation failed to find support.

“We’ll keep banging the drum for these priorities,” he said.

Tags

Conversation

