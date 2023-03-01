Perth and Kinross budget: Christmas lights saved as ambitious PH20 sports project put on hold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth’s annual Christmas lights’ switch-on will continue after councillors rejected a number of savage budget cuts.

School crossing patrol officers, breakfast clubs and music tuition also escaped the axe.

And primary school swimming lessons will continue across Perth and Kinross.

However, ambitious plans to replace Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewar’s Centre were deal a major blow as the PH20 project was put on ice.

SNP administration leader Grant Laing said: “We reluctantly accept the proposal to defer PH20 given this is a project very much in the planning stages.”

The project was one of a number of areas facing the chop as the council took action to plug a £31 million funding black hole.

Perth and Kinross council tax increase

The budget means residents in Perth and Kinross face a council tax rise of 3.9%.

This means householders in band D properties will pay £52 more a year next year, bringing their total bill to £1,402.

The bills for properties in other bands will rise in proportion to this.

Mr Laing said it was one of the lowest council tax increases in mainland Scotland so far.

However, it is more than the 3% signalled by the administration in December.

Recommendations for cuts rejected by councillors

Council officers had set out savings proposals in several key areas.

However, councillors opted to reject cuts to:

Primary school swimming lessons

Music tuition

Music camps

All school crossing patrol officers currently in posts.

Cuts to adult literacy

Street cleaning

Winter maintenance

Roads maintenance

Road safety

Public transport

School breakfast clubs will also remain and charges will be removed following a motion from the two Labour councillors.

And a further £600,000 will be invested in helping those worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Widespread toilet closures will not go ahead for now

Councillors also voted to defer the closure of public toilets across the region for one year.

Officers had suggested closing nine of the 11 toilets in Auchterarder, Blair Atholl, Blairgowrie, Comrie, Coupar Angus, Crieff, Kinross, St Fillans and Marshall Place in Perth.

The move would have saved £85,000 but Mr Laing said the public would be consulted before a final decision was taken.

“We are deferring closure of public toilets for one year to allow meaningful discussions with communities about their future operation,” he said.

Leisure and council-run events to be reviewed

Funding will also continue for mental health services such as The Neuk, based in Perth.

But councillors voted to carry out a review of all leisure and cultural assets.

And while Perth Christmas lights will remain an annual fixture, other council-run events are likely to be scrapped following a cut to the budget.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre project

While the PH20 project is on hold, the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre project is continuing.

The cost of the new centre has risen by £12m to £36m.

However, it will deliver a six-lane 25m pool, a gym, dance studio, two halls, an all-weather pitch and accessible changing areas.

Efficiency savings in Perth and Kinross budget

Perth and Kinross Council will have to find £2m in energy efficiency savings.

And there will be a small reduction in staff numbers, likely to be achieved through not replacing workers who leave.

Councillor Laing said tackling poverty was at the top of the council’s agenda.

And he added: “I am proud that we have today been able to agree a budget which strikes a balance between focusing on the people most in need, helping our local communities, and investing for the future.”

However, Conservative councillor Angus Forbes said there would still be serious cuts to frontline services.

He said: “It’s a sad day in Scotland that we are forced to accept these sort of cuts.

“I am pleased we managed to set the council tax rise at a reasonable level compared to other councils but it does mean that our residents will see the changes that result from these cost savings pretty quickly.”

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Alisdair Bailey was disappointed his suggestion for a £5m on council housing and insulation failed to find support.

“We’ll keep banging the drum for these priorities,” he said.