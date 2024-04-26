Tesco wins legal case to prevent new Perth Aldi supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco wins legal case to prevent new Perth Aldi supermarket

Planning permission has been overturned despite work already beginning to build the new store.

By Stephen Eighteen & Dave Finlay
Tree clearing from Buckie Braes, Perth, as part of the work to build an Aldi in the city.
Trees were cleared from Buckie Braes as part of the preparatory work for the Perth Aldi. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Permission for a new Aldi in Perth has been overturned after Tesco won a legal challenge contesting the decision to give it the go-ahead.

Perth and Kinross Council green-lighted the new supermarket at Pitheavlis when it granted the discount chain’s application in May last year.

In February, preliminary work began to build the new store on vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road, between the Aviva office and Glasgow Road.

It was due to open early this year, replacing the current premises on Glasgow Road, closer to the city centre.

But all work ceased after Tesco launched a judicial review.

Tesco wins case at Edinburgh court

The company raised an action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh seeking to have the decision set aside.

Tesco argued that the council erred in law in failing to address an aspect of the national planning framework adopted by the Scottish government.

The framework took a “town centre first” approach to retail development but allowed for support for new small-scale neighbourhood development.

An artist impression of how an Aldi at Perth's Necessity Brae could look. Image: Aldi
An artist impression of how an Aldi at Necessity Brae could have looked. Image: Aldi

In a judgement issued today, a judge ruled that the challenge brought by Tesco Stores should be upheld and reduced the local authority’s decision from May last year.

Lord Richardson said: “I agree with the petitioner [Tesco] that, looked at objectively, there is no way in which a proposal for an 1,800 square metre development, with 100 car parking spaces, having a catchment area of half of the city could be said to be a ‘small scale neighbourhood development’ as envisaged.”

Aldi suffers second supermarket defeat in seven days

Aldi first applied for the new supermarket in 2021 to replace the smaller store in Glasgow Road.

The judge said the proposed development would “improve shopping provision for Perth and, in particular, would help to meet qualitative and quantitative deficiencies in the catchment area”.

Tesco made representations objecting to the application for approval for the new store, including querying whether it could properly be considered a ‘new small scale neighbourhood retail development’.

Lord Richardson said: “I do agree with the petitioner that the respondent (the council) has failed properly to interpret the words ‘new small scale neighbourhood retail development’ and, in so doing, has erred in law.”

The decision comes a week after Perth and Kinross Council refused an Aldi in Kinross-shire for breaching the Scottish Government’s 20-minute neighbourhood policy.

Aldi, Tesco and the council have all been contacted.

Do you agree with the decision? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

