Work stops on Perth Aldi supermarket after Tesco legal challenge

Perth’s new Aldi has been put on hold due to a legal challenge from supermarket rival Tesco.

Preliminary work began to build the new Aldi supermarket last February after the planning committee gave it the green light in June 2022.

The new shop is touted for vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road, between the Aviva office and Glasgow Road.

It was due to open early this year, replacing the current premises on Glasgow Road, closer to the city centre.

But all work has ceased after Tesco launched a judicial review.

Tesco legal bid puts Perth Aldi project on hold

A hearing took place in the autumn, and work will be unable to recommence until the Court of Session makes its judgment.

It follows Tesco’s objection to the original planning application, which was accompanied by a five-page letter to Perth and Kinross Council.

Tesco claimed there were a range of issues with the proposal, including a “lack of health check of town centres within the catchment area”.

The firm has also criticised a lack of detail over the closure of the smaller store and how that would tie into the new shop.

And Tesco – which has two supermarkets and an express outlet of its own in the city – further claimed the scheme was in “irrefutable and harmful conflict” with the local development plan.

Judicial review verdict awaited after November hearing

A council spokesperson said: “Tesco sought a judicial review in the Court of Session after the council, as the planning authority, granted planning permission for a store on 31 May 2023.

“A hearing took place in November and we are awaiting the judgement.”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “The planning permission for this site is currently under review, and we are awaiting an outcome.”

Tesco would not provide a comment, but it is understood the chain refutes any claim that its legal action is based on a loss of trade or to delay the application.

It is the second time in a decade that a rival supermarket has tried to block a new Aldi in Tayside.

In 2015, Asda took legal action against Dundee City Council to stop Aldi from opening next door to its Myrekirk supermarket.

After the bid failed, a Dundee councillor accused the two retailers of “playing games” with the city.