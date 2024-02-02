Residents quizzed about trampoline as police probe ‘indecent’ Dundee incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residents quizzed about trampoline as police probe ‘indecent’ Dundee incident

"Police said there had been an incident and mentioned something about a trampoline being involved."

By James Simpson
Police on Provost Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police on Provost Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents claim police quizzed them about a trampoline while investigating an “indecent” incident at a block of flats in Dundee.

Officers swooped on Provost Road just before 5pm on Thursday.

The exact nature of the incident is not clear, but at least two people said police had made reference to a trampoline being involved in some capacity.

Police remained at the scene for several hours, with officers seen going door to door and blocking entrances to the flats.

‘Police mentioned something about a trampoline being involved’

One resident told The Courier: “Police said there had been an incident and mentioned something about a trampoline being involved.

“I’d been decorating and hadn’t heard anything until the police arrived at my door asking questions.”

A passer-by also said he had heard reference being made to the trampoline.

He said: “It must be fairly serious for them to have been here as long as they have.

“Something seemed to have happened involving a trampoline – it’s bizarre.”

Police were on Provost Road for several hours.  Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police outside the flats. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another resident, a 42-year-old man, said there were “four or five officers” in the communal back garden at one point.

 

He added: “Later in the evening, a police officer was at the back door and they were checking other flats nearby.

“All they asked was if I’d heard anything earlier in the evening but there were no further details provided.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of an indecent incident in the Provost Road area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

