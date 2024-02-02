Residents quizzed about trampoline as police probe ‘indecent’ Dundee incident

Residents claim police quizzed them about a trampoline while investigating an “indecent” incident at a block of flats in Dundee.

Officers swooped on Provost Road just before 5pm on Thursday.

The exact nature of the incident is not clear, but at least two people said police had made reference to a trampoline being involved in some capacity.

Police remained at the scene for several hours, with officers seen going door to door and blocking entrances to the flats.

‘Police mentioned something about a trampoline being involved’

One resident told The Courier: “Police said there had been an incident and mentioned something about a trampoline being involved.

“I’d been decorating and hadn’t heard anything until the police arrived at my door asking questions.”

A passer-by also said he had heard reference being made to the trampoline.

He said: “It must be fairly serious for them to have been here as long as they have.

“Something seemed to have happened involving a trampoline – it’s bizarre.”

Another resident, a 42-year-old man, said there were “four or five officers” in the communal back garden at one point.

He added: “Later in the evening, a police officer was at the back door and they were checking other flats nearby.

“All they asked was if I’d heard anything earlier in the evening but there were no further details provided.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of an indecent incident in the Provost Road area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”