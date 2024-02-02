Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire landlords asked to house foreign care workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire landlords asked to house foreign care workers

It would help fill social care jobs.

By Ben MacDonald
Stock photo of a woman receiving care from a worker
Perth and Kinross Council has signed up to a Scottish Government initiative to fill social care positions. Image: Shutterstock

Perth and Kinross Council is on the lookout for temporary accommodation for international care workers.

It has signed up to a Scottish Government initiative to fill social care positions through international recruitment.

The initiative was created to help bridge gaps in the care system.

Homeowners from Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire have been asked to help accommodate workers for a minimum of three months.

A spokesperson for the Perth and Kinross health and social care partnership said: “This reflects the growing demand for social care staff to support vulnerable people at home and in their communities and the recruitment issues being experienced across Scotland for meeting this.

“We were keen to be part of the project to understand whether international recruitment could be an ethical and sustainable method to grow the adult social care workforce in Scotland to support the delivery of ambitions as laid out in the national workforce strategy.

“As a result we are working with a small number of other providers to develop an evidence base that could be used for further potential work on the topic.”

The national project is being delivered by NHS Education for Scotland’s Centre for Workforce Supply Social Care, the Scottish Government, COSLA and social care providers.

Interested parties are urged to email the council for further information.

