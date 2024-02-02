Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire landlords asked to house foreign care workers

Perth and Kinross Council is on the lookout for temporary accommodation for international care workers.

It has signed up to a Scottish Government initiative to fill social care positions through international recruitment.

The initiative was created to help bridge gaps in the care system.

Homeowners from Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire have been asked to help accommodate workers for a minimum of three months.

A spokesperson for the Perth and Kinross health and social care partnership said: “This reflects the growing demand for social care staff to support vulnerable people at home and in their communities and the recruitment issues being experienced across Scotland for meeting this.

“We were keen to be part of the project to understand whether international recruitment could be an ethical and sustainable method to grow the adult social care workforce in Scotland to support the delivery of ambitions as laid out in the national workforce strategy.

“As a result we are working with a small number of other providers to develop an evidence base that could be used for further potential work on the topic.”

The national project is being delivered by NHS Education for Scotland’s Centre for Workforce Supply Social Care, the Scottish Government, COSLA and social care providers.

Interested parties are urged to email the council for further information.