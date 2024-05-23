Paedophile crusader tagged after police uncover illegal Blu-Ray player at Perthshire home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile crusader tagged after police uncover illegal Blu-Ray player at Perthshire home

Darren Adams penned a paedophile manifesto that asked: "Why should I respect a law which doesn't respect me?"

By Jamie Buchan
Darren Adams
Darren Adams walked out of Perth Sheriff Court after admitting a court order breach.

A Perth paedophile who claimed his “minority group” was being discriminated against has avoided being locked up for a court order breach.

Darren Adams was caught by police with 18,000 obscene photos and videos, alongside his self-penned paedophile manifesto which asked: “Why should I respect a law which doesn’t respect me?”

Adams, also known as Derek Jones, was placed on the sex offenders register after the police raid on his Midlothian home during lockdown 2020.

The 52-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last month and admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

The court heard police had visited the home in Alyth he shared with his mum and found he was using a Blu-Ray player capable of being hooked up to the internet.

Present from mum

Adams, of St Catherine’s Square, Perth, was back in the dock for sentencing this week.

The court heard that the unauthorised device had been a present from his mother.

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “The player had the potential to be connect to a network, but it wasn’t when police attended at his property.”

Darren Adams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

She added: “Mr Adams is noted as being at medium risk of re-offending and has been otherwise adhering to his order.

“A custodial sentence will obviously be high on the court’s list of disposals, but it is not an absolute must.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Adams: “I am satisfied that there is an alternative to custody.”

She imposed a three month restriction of liberty order, meaning Adams will be electronically tagged and must stay home between 9pm and 9am each night.

The Blu-Ray player has been seized by prosecutors.

Manifesto

Edinburgh Sheriff Court had previously heard police uncovered a stash of sick videos and images featuring boys as young as four when they raided Adams’ home in Dalkeith.

Officers also found his manifesto, which stated: “I believe I was born a paedophile.

“There’s nothing anyone can do about it.”

Darren Adams masked up when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last month.

He went on: “I’m not proud of this but I’m not ashamed either.

“I am more ashamed of the bigoted and close-minded way that society and the law treats people from my community.”

Adams also wrote that society should recognise paedophiles as “another minority group” and respect their human rights.

