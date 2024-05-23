Paedophile crusader tagged after police uncover illegal Blu-Ray player at Perthshire home

A Perth paedophile who claimed his “minority group” was being discriminated against has avoided being locked up for a court order breach.

Darren Adams was caught by police with 18,000 obscene photos and videos, alongside his self-penned paedophile manifesto which asked: “Why should I respect a law which doesn’t respect me?”

Adams, also known as Derek Jones, was placed on the sex offenders register after the police raid on his Midlothian home during lockdown 2020.

The 52-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last month and admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

The court heard police had visited the home in Alyth he shared with his mum and found he was using a Blu-Ray player capable of being hooked up to the internet.

Present from mum

Adams, of St Catherine’s Square, Perth, was back in the dock for sentencing this week.

The court heard that the unauthorised device had been a present from his mother.

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “The player had the potential to be connect to a network, but it wasn’t when police attended at his property.”

She added: “Mr Adams is noted as being at medium risk of re-offending and has been otherwise adhering to his order.

“A custodial sentence will obviously be high on the court’s list of disposals, but it is not an absolute must.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Adams: “I am satisfied that there is an alternative to custody.”

She imposed a three month restriction of liberty order, meaning Adams will be electronically tagged and must stay home between 9pm and 9am each night.

The Blu-Ray player has been seized by prosecutors.

Manifesto

Edinburgh Sheriff Court had previously heard police uncovered a stash of sick videos and images featuring boys as young as four when they raided Adams’ home in Dalkeith.

Officers also found his manifesto, which stated: “I believe I was born a paedophile.

“There’s nothing anyone can do about it.”

He went on: “I’m not proud of this but I’m not ashamed either.

“I am more ashamed of the bigoted and close-minded way that society and the law treats people from my community.”

Adams also wrote that society should recognise paedophiles as “another minority group” and respect their human rights.

