Male taken to hospital after scooter crash on major Dundee road

A male has been taken to hospital after a scooter crash on a major Dundee road.

A stretch of Strathmartine Road, between Canning Street and Main Street in the Hilltown, was shut just before 9am on Thursday.

Taxi drivers were warned to avoid the area due to the closure, which has since been lifted.

Workers in nearby shops say the incident involved two people on a scooter, which crashed.

One worker said: “There were two teenage boys on a scooter, one was standing on the back.

“They came up the road and then started swerving.

“One of the boys went over the top of the other and hit the ground.

“He seemed to have been hurt and was screaming, then all the police turned up.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45am on Thursday, police received a report that a scooter had crashed on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“A male was taken to hospital as a precaution and inquiries continue.”

