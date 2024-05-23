Dundee United set to sign St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper Dave Richards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United set to sign St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper Dave Richards

The Crewe Alexandra man was Dimitar Mitov's cover at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone.
Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Dundee United are closing in on signing St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper, Dave Richards.

The Crewe Alexandra man spent a full season on loan with Saints but didn’t play a single game.

There was no shame in that as Perth number one, Dimitar Mitov, was the McDiarmid Park player of the year by a considerable distance.

The 30-year-old still has a year left on his contract with Crewe but it is understood the English League Two club won’t stand in his way for a second move to Scotland.

Saints would have been interested in bringing Richards back next season but the Welshman has decided that, with Mitov under contract for another year, United offers a more realistic route to Premiership football.

Jack Walton.
Jack Walton. Image: SNS.

If he does move to Tannadice, he will have big boots to fill.

Jack Walton, on loan from Luton Town, kept 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals.

