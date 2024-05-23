Dundee United set to sign St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper Dave Richards

Dundee United are closing in on signing St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper, Dave Richards.

The Crewe Alexandra man spent a full season on loan with Saints but didn’t play a single game.

There was no shame in that as Perth number one, Dimitar Mitov, was the McDiarmid Park player of the year by a considerable distance.

The 30-year-old still has a year left on his contract with Crewe but it is understood the English League Two club won’t stand in his way for a second move to Scotland.

Saints would have been interested in bringing Richards back next season but the Welshman has decided that, with Mitov under contract for another year, United offers a more realistic route to Premiership football.

If he does move to Tannadice, he will have big boots to fill.

Jack Walton, on loan from Luton Town, kept 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals.