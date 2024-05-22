Adam Webb era at St Johnstone will be an ‘exciting new chapter’, says Dimitar Mitov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adam Webb era at St Johnstone will be an ‘exciting new chapter’, says Dimitar Mitov

The goalkeeper was impressed by the way Cambridge United was run.

By Eric Nicolson
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone Premiership survival hero Dimitar Mitov believes the Adam Webb takeover will start an “exciting new chapter” for the Perth club.

US lawyer, Webb, is set to buy Geoff Brown’s controlling stake at McDiarmid Park.

He already has a 10% share of Cambridge United, where Mitov played his football before heading to Scotland last summer.

So the Bulgarian international is well-placed to give an insight into the type of club Webb will look to build over the next few years.

Dimitar Mitov celebrates with his Cambridge United team-mates after beating Newcastle in the FA Cup.
Dimitar Mitov celebrates with his Cambridge United team-mates after beating Newcastle in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve seen him a couple of times but we never actually had a one to one conversation,” said Mitov.

“What the owners have done at Cambridge has been amazing.

“They really connected the supporters with the club.

“It was a very happy environment.

“They built new facilities – bought back the stadium and created a new training ground.

“Everything they have done brought supporters closer to the club and helped attract players.

“A new owner is a huge step for this football club.

“It will take some time for him to make things happen – we can’t expect everything straight away – but hopefully things will keep improving here.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for fans and the players.”

Defining moment

Mitov has been Saints’ player of the year by a distance.

His penalty save from Theo Bair was arguably the most important moment of the last day head to head with Ross County, when homework and agility combined to season-defining effect.

“Myself and Nicky (Clark) travelled to the stadium together and he was saying that I was due a penalty save,” said Mitov.

“Me, Hinchy (goalkeeping coach, Craig Hinchliffe) and the other goalkeepers do a lot of research on penalty takers – how they run up to the ball, how they strike the ball, where they put it.

“The boy made it really easy for us because he has gone the same way all the time.

“But to be fair to him he hits it really low and really hard so I had to go a little bit early.

“I managed to get a good hand to it and I was really happy because if it had gone to 1-1 it would have been a completely different game.

The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov's penalty save.
The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save. Image: Shutterstock.

“I wanted to play my part in such an important match.

“I’d totally forgotten that I saved one in the League Cup against Ayr.

“That seems such a long time ago and it didn’t mean anything. This one meant so much.”

Lift at Livingston

Mitov, who will soon join up with his Bulgarian team-mates for a friendly double-header, believes it was St Johnstone’s unity that saw them across the line.

“Everybody knows that this season hasn’t been good enough,” he said.

“But we had to find a way to stay up.

“That wouldn’t have happened without leaders in the dressing room and boys who care about the football club – boys like Gordy (Liam Gordon), Mayso (Stevie May), Ryan (McGowan) and Andy (Considine).

“These are guys who have driven standards every single day.

“We deserved to stay up in the end.

“And the supporters were incredible.

The St Johnstone fans at Livingston.
The St Johnstone fans at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

“Going into the Livingston game we hadn’t been playing well and we’d had a few bad results.

“But the fans were amazing that day – they have been all season.

“There have been more bad times than good times unfortunately but they have stuck by us and the fact that they didn’t give up on us is one of the reasons we stayed in the league.

“Their support at Livingston gave us such a lift.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
English League One side interested in St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon
Motherwell's Theo Bair after his penalty miss.
Theo Bair: No 'bad blood' with St Johnstone and why I'm happy they are…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
Liam Gordon on excitement around new St Johnstone owner, Geoff Brown gratitude and contract…
Agony to ecstasy - St Johnstone are staying in the Premiership.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Dimitar Mitov gets his Alan Main moment and…
Craig Levein was a happy man - eventually!
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thought he 'would be carried out in a box'…
4
St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up - Perth side beat Motherwell as Ross County could…
4
St Johnstone's Graham Carey after the Ross County game.
Graham Carey suffered last day pain at Plymouth and wants to sample last day…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein going all-in to get win at Motherwell, with play-offs…
The SPFL will determine whether Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee
8
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
53

Conversation