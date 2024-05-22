St Andrews becomes Scotland’s most expensive seaside town as house prices also soar in Burntisland and Anstruther

St Andrews has become Scotland’s most expensive seaside location.

The Fife town has overtaken North Berwick as the most expensive place to buy a house, according to the Bank of Scotland.

The average house price in St Andrews is now £423,419, compared to £421,613 in North Berwick – which came top of the table in 2023.

Anstruther has been named the fourth most expensive Scottish seaside town, with an average house price of £285,160.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Scotland study has also found Burntisland experienced the second-highest average house price rise of any seaside town in Scotland over the last year.

House prices in the town have gone up by 18% on average since 2023.

The data also shows Anstruther has had the second-biggest rise in house prices over the last decade.

Prices in the East Neuk town have shot up 70% in just 10 years – from £167,386 to

£285,160.

Over the same period, average prices in St Andrews have risen by 57%, from £270,181 to £423,419.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline and breathtaking scenery make it a wonderful place for many to call home.

“St Andrews is now the most expensive coastal location in Scotland.

“Well-known for its famous golf courses and home to the nation’s oldest university, average property prices in the area are now more than £423,000.”

Several eye-catching homes have hit the market in St Andrews in recent months.

Six apartments in the former Russell Hotel in St Andrews are on sale for a combined total of almost £9 million.

Meanwhile, a terraced home on one of the town’s most iconic streets has hit the market at offers over £1.1m.

And earlier this year an amazing clifftop home sold for £1 million just 48 hours after it was put on the market.