News Fife

St Andrews becomes Scotland’s most expensive seaside town as house prices also soar in Burntisland and Anstruther

The average cost of a home in each location has been revealed.

By Andrew Robson
St Andrews named most expensive seaside town to live in Scotland
St Andrews has topped the 2024 list. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

St Andrews has become Scotland’s most expensive seaside location.

The Fife town has overtaken North Berwick as the most expensive place to buy a house, according to the Bank of Scotland.

The average house price in St Andrews is now £423,419, compared to £421,613 in North Berwick – which came top of the table in 2023.

Anstruther has been named the fourth most expensive Scottish seaside town, with an average house price of £285,160.

The top 10 most expensive locations in Scotland.
The top 10 most expensive locations in Scotland. Image: Bank of Scotland

Meanwhile, the Bank of Scotland study has also found Burntisland experienced the second-highest average house price rise of any seaside town in Scotland over the last year.

House prices in the town have gone up by 18% on average since 2023.

The data also shows Anstruther has had the second-biggest rise in house prices over the last decade.

Prices in the East Neuk town have shot up 70% in just 10 years – from £167,386 to
£285,160.

Average house price in St Andrews is now £423,000

Over the same period, average prices in St Andrews have risen by 57%, from £270,181 to £423,419.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline and breathtaking scenery make it a wonderful place for many to call home.

“St Andrews is now the most expensive coastal location in Scotland.

“Well-known for its famous golf courses and home to the nation’s oldest university, average property prices in the area are now more than £423,000.”

Several eye-catching homes have hit the market in St Andrews in recent months.

Fife town Anstruther from the air.
Anstruther from the air. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
East Scores House hit the market in St Andrews earlier this year. I
East Scores House hit the market in St Andrews earlier this year. Image: Rettie

Six apartments in the former Russell Hotel in St Andrews are on sale for a combined total of almost £9 million.

Meanwhile, a terraced home on one of the town’s most iconic streets has hit the market at offers over £1.1m.

And earlier this year an amazing clifftop home sold for £1 million just 48 hours after it was put on the market.

