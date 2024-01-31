Amazing £1 million St Andrews clifftop home sells for well over asking price in 48 hours

A superb flat in a stunning cliff-edge location in St Andrews took less than two days to sell.

East Scores House is a three bedroom upper apartment boasting magnificent sea views.

Originally the Old Admiralty House, the building dates from the 1880s and was converted into two separate apartments in the 1960s.

It’s located at 24 East Scores – a dramatic setting on the cliff edge above Castle Sands.

St Andrews University, its town centre and its historic castle are all right on the doorstep.

There is good news for anyone looking to carry out further work to the apartment. Despite being in a conservation area, East Scores House is not a listed building.

Inside East Scores House

The upper apartment has accommodation on one level. Stairs from the ground floor lead up to the apartment’s entrance, which has a large picture window.

The living room has breathtaking sea views from its bay window. The kitchen has been nicely modernised and has all the conveniences you could want.

The en suite principal bedroom is south facing and has a superb outlook over St Andrews Cathedral and the sea.

Two more double bedrooms also enjoy sea views and are tastefully decorated. The share a fully tiled modern bathroom with bath and separate shower enclosure.

Parking in St Andrews can be a nightmare but East Scores House comes with its own driveway and single garage.

Despite a price tag of £995,000, selling agent Rettie was flooded with interest and the apartment went under offer within two days of being listed.

Rettie’s St Andrews director George Lorimer said: “Unsurprisingly given its outstanding location and spectacular views we had a lot of interest in East Scores House – both nationally and internationally.

“It went under offer within 48 hours and the seller achieved a good premium over the asking price.”

East Scores House, St Andrews was on sale with Rettie.