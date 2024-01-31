Amazing £1 million St Andrews clifftop home sells for well over asking price in 48 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Amazing £1 million St Andrews clifftop home sells for well over asking price in 48 hours

East Scores house took less than two days to go under offer.

By Jack McKeown
East Scores House has a dramatic clifftop setting. Image: Rettie.
East Scores House has a dramatic clifftop setting. Image: Rettie.

A superb flat in a stunning cliff-edge location in St Andrews took less than two days to sell.

East Scores House is a three bedroom upper apartment boasting magnificent sea views.

Originally the Old Admiralty House, the building dates from the 1880s and was converted into two separate apartments in the 1960s.

East Scores House was converted into apartments in the 1960s. Image: Rettie.

It’s located at 24 East Scores – a dramatic setting on the cliff edge above Castle Sands.

St Andrews University, its town centre and its historic castle are all right on the doorstep.

The living room enjoys a fantastic outlook. Image: Rettie.

There is good news for anyone looking to carry out further work to the apartment. Despite being in a conservation area, East Scores House is not a listed building.

Inside East Scores House

The upper apartment has accommodation on one level. Stairs from the ground floor lead up to the apartment’s entrance, which has a large picture window.

The living room has breathtaking sea views from its bay window. The kitchen has been nicely modernised and has all the conveniences you could want.

The modern kitchen. Image: Rettie.
A nice nod to the home’s nautical history. Image: Rettie.

The en suite principal bedroom is south facing and has a superb outlook over St Andrews Cathedral and the sea.

Two more double bedrooms also enjoy sea views and are tastefully decorated. The share a fully tiled modern bathroom with bath and separate shower enclosure.

Parking in St Andrews can be a nightmare but East Scores House comes with its own driveway and single garage.

Waterfront locations don’t get much more dramatic than this. Image: Rettie.

Despite a price tag of £995,000, selling agent Rettie was flooded with interest and the apartment went under offer within two days of being listed.

Rettie’s St Andrews director George Lorimer said: “Unsurprisingly given its outstanding location and spectacular views we had a lot of interest in East Scores House – both nationally and internationally.

“It went under offer within 48 hours and the seller achieved a good premium over the asking price.”

 

East Scores House, St Andrews was on sale with Rettie.

