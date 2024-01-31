Film star Ewan McGregor thanks Perth window firm as he renovates Carse of Gowrie mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Film star Ewan McGregor thanks Perth window firm as he renovates Carse of Gowrie mansion

"He was friendly and very down to earth. He made time to talk to the staff."

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Finlay Robertson (operations director for Balhousie Glazing), Drew Hay (managing director for Balhousie Glazing), Ewan McGregor and Jane Bertie (finance director for Balhousie Glazing) at Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Finlay Robertson, Drew Hay, Ewan McGregor and Jane Bertie at Balhousie Glazing. Image: Balhousie Glazing Ltd/Facebook

Film star Ewan McGregor has thanked a Perth window firm as he continues the renovation of his Carse of Gowrie mansion.

The Star Wars icon visited Balhouse Glazing on Feus Road, where he met staff who had carried out work on his home.

McGregor has been renovating the listed property since buying it last year.

A post on the Balhousie Glazing Facebook page said the actor was “delighted” with the windows and doors installed at his home.

Jane Bertie, finance director at Balhousie, told The Courier that it was a “lovely surprise” when the Trainspotting star popped in.

‘Lovely surprise’ as Ewan McGregor visits Perth glazing firm

She said: “It was very exciting. It’s fairly common knowledge that he’s purchased a property in the area and carrying out a lot of renovation work.

“We were contacted to provide windows and doors for the property.

“It was a lovely surprise that he took the time out of his schedule to say thank you and that he was delighted with the products.

“He was friendly and very down to earth. He made time to talk to the staff.

“We also showed him around our other products, which he was very interested in.”

‘It’s amazing to have the backing of a celebrity’

Jane says it is a “fantastic bonus” for the firm to have the Hollywood star’s endorsement.

She added: “It’s amazing to have the backing of such a well-known celebrity.

“We have been in business for 30 years and just renovated our showroom.”

McGregor also stopped by T Paterson Jewellers on High Street in Perth on Monday.

A Facebook post said: “We had an exciting day on Monday when the lovely Hollywood star, and T Paterson customer, Ewan McGregor came in to see us!”

Ewan McGregor with the team at T. Paterson Jewellers.
Ewan McGregor with the team at T Paterson Jewellers in Perth. Image: T Paterson Jewellers/Facebook

The Courier previously told how a complaint has been made to Perth and Kinross Council about alleged “unauthorised” work at McGregor’s mansion as it undergoes renovation.

The nature of the complaint has not been confirmed.

The local authority has set a target date of March 19 for a resolution.

McGregor previously visited a food van in Dundee and a restaurant in Perth as he spends time in his new home area.

More from Perth & Kinross

Former Perth binman Christopher Cruickshank appeared at the sheriff court.
Perthshire binman sacked for sending explicit picture to woman after getting her details from…
Live Active Atholl leisure centre in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry
Pitlochry library, leisure centre and town hall could make way for housing and move…
The "mums scrapping" at St John's Academy in Perth. Image: X
VIDEO: 'Mums scrapping' inside Perth school as probe launched
Aberfeldy Co-op on Dunkeld Street before the petrol station forecourt store becomes an Asda.
'Supermarket war' in Aberfeldy as Asda vows to be 8.9% cheaper than Co-op next…
Police Scotland.
Missing Perth woman, 21, found safe and well
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
'Very strong' winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph…
James Murison. .
Predator given extra time behind bars for Perth Prison sex act
The 2 Sisters food plant.
Major plan to redevelop Coupar Angus' 2 Sisters chicken factory and build 49 homes
Perth fish and chip shop fire
Crews tackle fire at Perth chip shop after 'big bang'
Ivanov's van was dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins of cooking oil. Image: Shutterstock.
Van dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins of cooking oil was held together by rope…

Conversation