Film star Ewan McGregor thanks Perth window firm as he renovates Carse of Gowrie mansion

Film star Ewan McGregor has thanked a Perth window firm as he continues the renovation of his Carse of Gowrie mansion.

The Star Wars icon visited Balhouse Glazing on Feus Road, where he met staff who had carried out work on his home.

McGregor has been renovating the listed property since buying it last year.

A post on the Balhousie Glazing Facebook page said the actor was “delighted” with the windows and doors installed at his home.

Jane Bertie, finance director at Balhousie, told The Courier that it was a “lovely surprise” when the Trainspotting star popped in.

She said: “It was very exciting. It’s fairly common knowledge that he’s purchased a property in the area and carrying out a lot of renovation work.

“We were contacted to provide windows and doors for the property.

“It was a lovely surprise that he took the time out of his schedule to say thank you and that he was delighted with the products.

“He was friendly and very down to earth. He made time to talk to the staff.

“We also showed him around our other products, which he was very interested in.”

‘It’s amazing to have the backing of a celebrity’

Jane says it is a “fantastic bonus” for the firm to have the Hollywood star’s endorsement.

She added: “It’s amazing to have the backing of such a well-known celebrity.

“We have been in business for 30 years and just renovated our showroom.”

McGregor also stopped by T Paterson Jewellers on High Street in Perth on Monday.

A Facebook post said: “We had an exciting day on Monday when the lovely Hollywood star, and T Paterson customer, Ewan McGregor came in to see us!”

The Courier previously told how a complaint has been made to Perth and Kinross Council about alleged “unauthorised” work at McGregor’s mansion as it undergoes renovation.

The nature of the complaint has not been confirmed.

The local authority has set a target date of March 19 for a resolution.

McGregor previously visited a food van in Dundee and a restaurant in Perth as he spends time in his new home area.