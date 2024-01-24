Ewan McGregor: Council probes claims of ‘unauthorised work’ at star’s Perthshire mansion

Council officials are probing claims “unauthorised” work has been carried out at Ewan McGregor’s Perthshire mansion.

The film star bought the listed property in the Carse of Gowrie in 2023 as he splits his time between Scotland and LA.

The Courier previously revealed how the 52-year-old Star Wars actor had snapped up the property for £2 million.

Now, Perth and Kinross Council has received a complaint about “alleged unauthorised alterations to a listed building” in relation to McGregor’s home.

Complaint about Ewan McGregor’s Carse of Gowrie home ‘pending consideration’

No further details have been revealed about the complaint, which it received on Tuesday, but it is “pending consideration” from council officials.

The local authority has set a target date of March 19 for resolving the complaint.

McGregor’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The Courier has also contacted Perth and Kinross Council for more details on the nature of the complaint.

McGregor, who grew up in Crieff, bought the Carse of Gowrie home last summer.

Locals told The Courier they had seen renovations taking place at the property.

Planning files held by the council show a building warrant was granted last year for the creation of a new master bedroom and a single-bathroom suite at the house.

Plans for a garage to be demolished and replaced with a new garage were also approved.

The Courier has chosen not to reveal the exact location of McGregor’s home.

The Trainspotting icon was spotted visiting a food trailer at Dundee Waterfront and a Thai restaurant in Perth earlier this month.

Listed buildings: What are the rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest”.

It adds: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”

An interactive map shows the location of all listed properties in Perth and Kinross.