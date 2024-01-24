‘You’re not going to like this’: Angus Council makes direct plea for public to brace for cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’re not going to like this’: Angus Council makes direct plea for public to brace for cuts

"It's not that we don't want to run amazing services, we just can't afford to anymore," the authority warns.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus Council bins
Kerbside recycling could be one of the services hit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Angus Council is making a direct plea to residents to prepare for big cuts to local services – and hold back from taking frustrations out on its staff.

In an animated message, the authority lays out the problem and calls for understanding from fed-up members of the public.

“We can’t pretend this won’t hurt,” the message warns among suggestions of reduced road maintenance and redesigned services.

The animated video, posted online, also warns charges could go up and reserves could be used.

“Remember that staff are feeling this too,” the clip continues.

“So please don’t take it out on our staff… including the ones who posted this animation.”

£60m cuts looming

The council says filling a £60 million budget gap, on top of a previous £78m saving over 10 years, will “not be pleasant”.

It sets out the stark options available, beyond the “statutory duties” such as education for children aged up to 16 and the provision of social work services.

Other services such as the provision of leisure centres or libraries, are not mandatory.

The authority could redesign essential services, such as kerb-side recycling, so they are cheaper to run.

In other areas this has meant a reduction in the number of times household waste is collected or changes to staffing levels.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
The video from an SNP run council could prove embarrassing for finance secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA

Angus Council’s finance spokesman Bill Duff told The Courier the savings would be made over the next three years.

He said: “For 2024, I feel we will be able to provide a balanced budget, but we may need to use an uncomfortable amount of reserves.

“This is obviously a short-term measure as we have a finite amount of reserves and every pound of reserves used will need to be replaced either by a cut or a council tax increase in future years.”

North East MSP Maurice Golden said councils are having to tell the public about government cuts.

‘Embarrassing’ video

“The time and effort this took to produce would have been better spent getting the council leader on the front foot to highlight this where it needs to be heard loudest – Holyrood,” he said.

“I think people in Angus are now aghast at the priorities of their SNP administration, who left Brechin in the lurch during Storm Babet, and spend more time trying to rename streets than fixing them.”

The Scottish Government say Angus Council will see its budget increase by around 5.6% compared to 2023-24.

It comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a ‘fully funded’ council tax freeze, the only tool councils have to increase their revenue.

But councillors had previously voted to increase council tax by up to 22.5% in the highest bands, propsals which would have brought in an extra £25 million a year for council coffers.

The spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government recognises the crucial role councils and their employees play in our communities, which is why their overall share of the 2024-25 Scottish Budget has been increased.

Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“In 2024-25, Angus Council will receive £267.1 million, an increase of £14.1 million or 5.6% compared to 2023-24, to fund local services.

“In addition, all councils will receive their fair share of the currently undistributed sum of £365.3 million following agreement with COSLA.”

