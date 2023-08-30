Angus Council approves response in favour of national council tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council approves response in favour of national council tax rise

The tax hike would hit those in bands E to H and would be phased in from 2024 onwards.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors approve response that sits in favour of proposed national council tax hike.
Councillors approve response that sits in favour of proposed national council tax hike. Image: Google maps

Councillors have approved a response supporting a proposed council tax rise set to cost Angus residents £2.5m.

The Scottish Government has suggested an increase of up to 22.5% for the highest tax band, with the rise only affecting properties in bands E to H.

Angus councillors approved a response to the plan at a policy and resources committee meeting on Tuesday.

The council’s response was broadly supportive of the rise, but did raise concerns about residents whose wealth is “tied up in property rather than income”.

Councillors on the committee were divided on the issue, acknowledging the need to bring in money to provide services while worrying about adding financial strain during a cost of living crisis.

Councillor Wann arriving at the Standards Commission hearing in Forfar.
Scottish Conservative Councillor Derek Wann. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conservative councillor Derek Wann said: “It’s going to be unwelcome among most of our communities, this will affect 14% of the council tax payers in Angus who are on band E.

“We’ve already got increasing bills, I for one can’t support this increase.”

Angus has a slightly higher amount of properties in Band E than the Scottish average but a lower proportion in Bands F to H.

Rates could rise up to 22.5%

Rates for band E properties would increase by 7.5%, while band F properties would see a 12.5% rise.

Those in band G properties would pay an average of 17.5% more each year, while band H properties would see their bills rise by up to 22.5%

The eventual increase on the current annual charge would be as follows:

Band E: £139

Band F: £288

Band G: £485

Band H: £781

Research by the The Courier indicates this would affect around 95,500 homes across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth & Kinross.

If approved the increase will be phased in from 2024 onwards.

Tax increase will not balance council budget

Council officials have warned that though the increase would ease some of the current financial pressures hitting the council, it would unlikely work as a long term solution.

Ian Lorimer, director of finance said: “The additional income which could be raised is significant, although I would say it’s not a solution to all of our financial challenges on its own.

“If it was applied, and it will be national decision if it is applied, it would mean fewer spending reductions, fewer service cuts, than might otherwise be the case.”

Angus Council’s director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid

However SNP councillor Kenny Braes was left underwhelmed by the proposal and consultation put before councillors on Tuesday.

“Whilst personally I’m deeply disappointed in the parameters of this consultation and would have preferred to see something much more radical regarding council tax and local government taxation, that’s no what’s in front of us.”

SNP Councillor Bill Duff. Image: DC Thomson

SNP councillor Bill Duff insisted the response put before councillors was the best course of action for the council, highlighting that individual members of council who disagree are able to submit their own personal response.

Mr Duff said: “While we all might have different views it’s open to any member to complete the consultation themselves and put their particular spin on it

“But I think it’s better to accept the response that the officers have prepared which I think is a politically neutral response and is probably appropriate for the council to submit.

“I’m certainly quite happy with what I’ve seen in front of me.”

Conversation