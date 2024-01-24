Dundee’s mid-season slump – what’s going on at Dens Park right now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s mid-season slump – what’s going on at Dens Park right now?

The Dark Blues have won just one game in eight following Tuesday's collapse at Hearts.

Tony Docherty looks dejected.
Dejected Docherty. Dundee's boss at Tynecastle on Tuesday. Image: SNS
By George Cran

What’s going on with Dundee right now?

It’s a fair question and one with all sorts of different answers.

Off the field there’s plenty going on – the Burnley link-up, groundsmen being suspended, club stalwart Cammy Kerr told he can find a new club and more.

On the pitch, though, things aren’t quite happening for Tony Docherty’s team.

Still in a good position in the table, they’ve hit a slump in form – the first under Docherty’s stewardship.

Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

They went five games without a win across September and October. But four of those were draws, the fifth away to Celtic.

The form book now reads one win in eight, in all competitions, five of those being defeats.

Three points on Saturday, from a big game at Livingston, would make the dark blue world feel right again.

But since the winter break, they’ve had two disappointing results – disappointing for different reasons.

So what’s going on?

Injuries

Saturday’s team selection at Kilmarnock was a bit of a shock.

Docherty hadn’t hinted at any real injury worries other than Ricki Lamie and long-term issues for Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda. Yet seven first-team players were unavailable.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie has been out since the win at Ross County on December 16. Image: SNS

Two of them by manager’s choice, in Kerr and Zak Rudden.

Dundee’s preferred back line in the first half of the campaign was Trevor Carson, Lamie and Portales either side of Joe Shaughnessy, with Owen Beck at left wing-back and Jordan McGhee on the right.

At Kilmarnock, Shaughnessy was the only one of the five in his usual slot, with McGhee covering at centre-back.

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales has been a major miss for Dundee FC in recent weeks. Image: SNS

At Hearts, McGhee was moved back to right wing-back, which helped the balance of the team but couldn’t prevent a second-half collapse.

Lamie in particular has been missed, while there’s no word yet on Aaron Donnelly’s absence and how long he might be out for.

Much of Dundee’s success this season has been built on a solid backline picking up clean sheets. They don’t have that backline to call upon right now.

And they could have Luke McCowan to add to the injured list after he limped off at Tynecastle. He’s certainly one they can’t afford to lose.

New faces

On top of the injuries, there are four new signings to integrate into the squad. They are learning on the job, as it were, with little training time thanks to games coming along every three or four days.

Curtis Main
Curtis Main made his Dundee FC debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Dara Costelloe has played both matches in 2024 at left wing-back. On the ball he looks good and picked up an assist for Lyall Cameron on Tuesday.

Defensively, though, he has struggled.

He hadn’t played for almost a month before facing Killie. His Burnley counterpart Owen Dodgson hadn’t played for three weeks before arriving last week.

On top of that, Dodgson has been suffering from a chest infection while he finds his feet in a new team and new league.

Owen Dodgson tackles Lawrence Shankland on his first Dundee FC start. Image: SNS

Ryan Astley hasn’t featured and is yet to play a senior fixture this season, while Curtis Main is short of match fitness.

The former St Mirren man is yet to make a real impact in two substitute appearances. Dundee need him to do so right now.

Strikers

The need for Main to make a splash is particularly pressing because none of the strikers at Dens Park are scoring right now.

Amadou Bakayoko set up McGhee’s goal at Hearts, but he’s now gone five without scoring.

Zach Robinson got his chance to start at Tynecastle but, a couple of moments in the first half aside, didn’t grab his opportunity.

Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson celebrate at Fir Park. Neither has scored recently, however. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

He hasn’t scored in his last five appearances either.

Rudden, meanwhile, is out of the picture while Pineda is both injured and unfancied.

Dundee hope to get a loan deal for Burnley hot shot Michael Mellon completed to boost options in the forward area of the park, but right now the frontmen ain’t firing – and that’s a problem.

Replacing Owen Beck

Docherty also hasn’t yet found a way to replace loan star Beck.

Beck was so impressive that it is probably impossible to do so directly. Another way needs to be found.

Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty is without Owen Beck after his recall to Liverpool. Image: SNS

Tenacious in defence and sharp in attack, Beck was the ideal wing-back for Dundee, and is likely one of the main reasons for Docherty going with the 3-5-2 formation.

Costelloe has taken Beck’s position but it’s clear he is much more comfortable going forward than in defence.

Dodgson may well be more suited to the role but, if you move him out there, what do you do at centre-back? Move McGhee back in? That then sparks a problem on the right side.

Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee FC have headaches right now. Image: SNS

Changing to a back four could solve those issues but Docherty wants to continue to play 3-5-2.

Dundee have had success with it this season, but there’s more than one thing not clicking right now.

Puzzle

The Dens boss does seem to have the pieces to solve this particular puzzle, but some of them aren’t match sharp, some are new and others aren’t firing.

It should not be forgotten that Dundee are a newly-promoted side who have a points cushion over rivals in the relegation spots.

However, Docherty has a conundrum he must solve soon – otherwise the Dee could find themselves looking over their shoulders.

Conversation