Kirkcaldy Asda petrol station going cashless as manned tills to be removed

Asda has announced manned tills will be removed from its Kirkcaldy petrol station.

Kirkcaldy’s Carberry Road forecourt is one of 82 locations that will transfer into a pay-at-pump station later this year, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Those who work at the petrol station kiosk will be redeployed to the supermarket.

Since December, Asda has removed the tills at 14 of their petrol stations.

Over half of Asda’s 300 petrol stations in the UK are now unmanned.

The retailer confirmed the decision was made after discovering the vast majority of payments at their petrol stations are made by card.

An Asda spokesperson said: “As more than 90% of all payments on our superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers.

“These conversions began in December and we expect to complete the changeover later in 2024.”

In 2022, Asda was forced to apologise to an Angus woman after a Dundee pump took £200 out of her account from a £10 transaction.