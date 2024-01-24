Kirkcaldy Asda petrol station going cashless as manned tills to be removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Asda petrol station going cashless as manned tills to be removed

The supermarket giant confirmed the petrol station will change to pay-at-pump later in the year.

By Ben MacDonald
Asda's Kirkcaldy petrol station is set to have its manned tills removed
Asda has announced that their Kirkcaldy petrol station will be unmanned from later this year. Image: Google Street View

Asda has announced manned tills will be removed from its Kirkcaldy petrol station.

Kirkcaldy’s Carberry Road forecourt is one of 82 locations that will transfer into a pay-at-pump station later this year, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Those who work at the petrol station kiosk will be redeployed to the supermarket.

Since December, Asda has removed the tills at 14 of their petrol stations.

Over half of Asda’s 300 petrol stations in the UK are now unmanned.

The retailer confirmed the decision was made after discovering the vast majority of payments at their petrol stations are made by card.

Asda's petrol station in Kirkcaldy
The manned drive-thru tills will be removed. Image: DC Thomson

An Asda spokesperson said: “As more than 90% of all payments on our superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers.

“These conversions began in December and we expect to complete the changeover later in 2024.”

In 2022, Asda was forced to apologise to an Angus woman after a Dundee pump took £200 out of her account from a £10 transaction.

More from Fife

Campervans and cars in a car park beside the sea in Fife
Communities to get a say in overnight campervan parking charges at Fife beauty spots
Flooding on Poplar Avenue, Aberfeldy.
Roads flooded and public transport disrupted after Storm Jocelyn hits Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Stark no longer works at Benore care centre in Lochore, Fife. Image: Google.
Fife carer admits assaulting elderly resident and taking degrading videos
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour has been saved from closure
900-year-old Fife church survives after union with neighbouring congregations
Star Wars logo and graphics superimposed over Glen Tilt in Perthshire
Fife and Perthshire movie locations feature in Disney+ campaign
The damaged cable box just yards from a children's play park in Kirkcaldy and a close up of the exposed wires.
Electrocution fears from vandalised cable box next to Kirkcaldy play park
The drains in Crail are "completely useless".
Fife village's blocked drains 'completely useless' during torrential rain
Fife butcher wins dream supercar
Fife butcher finds £20k cash in dream supercar Ford Mustang after online win
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
NHS Fife speech and language therapist Jan Constable, Kilmaron School pupil Bob Lockhart and St Andrews foster carer Clare Cameron try out the new Craigtoun Park chat boards
'Simple but brilliant' concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems

Conversation