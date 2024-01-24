Shaun Byrne has say on staying at Raith Rovers and the chances of making loan from Dundee permanent

Shaun Byrne insists being told he was staying at Raith Rovers beyond January lifted a weight off his shoulders.

And he has left the door wide open for a permanent switch to Stark’s Park this summer.

The Dundee midfielder moved to Stark’s Park in August on a season-long loan but the agreement included a recall option in January.

Given his game-time at Raith and the prospect of not playing back at Dens Park, Byrne was ‘buzzing’ when the deadline for that call back came and went.

Despite not anticipating going back to the Dark Blues – and with no contact from his employers – the 30-year-old has confessed the doubt was still preying on his mind.

But he is now determined to help Rovers rediscover their winning ways ahead of some big decisions in the coming months.

Addressing his continuing loan, he said: “It was a bit of a weight off my shoulders. As that deadline was coming the boys in the team were asking what was happening.

“But I never had any clue what was going on.

“So, it was a relief when it was sorted and I knew I was going to be here, and continuing what was happening this season.

No discussions with Dundee

“I’m buzzing to be staying.

“There were no discussions between myself and the manager at Dundee [Tony Docthery]. There’s not been too much contact with Dundee over my spell here.

“I think there was just one phone call when I was told I couldn’t play in the Scottish Cup [against Dunfermline].

“But, to be fair, I wasn’t really expecting to go back. Dundee are doing quite well, I’m doing well.

“So, it’s the best for both parties, I think, for me to stay.

“I’m playing in a good team and we’re trying to achieve something good.”

Raith manager Ian Murray admits he would be ‘foolish’ not to want to retain the services of Byrne beyond the loan deal.

Already able to speak to interested parties, Murray anticipates stiff competition for the former Dunfermline and Livingston player.

He has been a key part of Rovers’ success this season, adding midfield protection to the attacking intent of the players ahead of him.

Initial discussions have already taken place over a permanent move to Stark’s Park.

Byrne: ‘I’ve got my confidence back’

And Byrne insists his relationship with Raith’s technical director, John Potter, a former Dunfermline colleague, means further talks will be relaxed.

Byrne added: “One of the biggest reasons I pushed so hard to come out on loan was I was out of contract at the end of the season.

“I needed to go and show everybody that I can still play at a good level and play well.

“I’ve got my confidence back in a team that I’m really enjoying playing for.

“So, it’s been a great loan so far and hopefully it can keep getting better.

“I spoke to Potts [Potter] and he just said: ‘Look, we would be keen for you to stay here longer, but we’ll get past the loan and get past January’.

“I know Pottsy well and I’ve got a great relationship with him, so it’ll be an easy conversation when the time comes.

“Both sides will be honest and we’ll see where it goes.

“But at the moment I’m just happy I’m staying here for now. I’m glad that doubt’s past and I can enjoy it until the end of the season.”