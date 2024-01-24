Shaun Byrne has say on staying at Raith Rovers and the chances of making loan from Dundee permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Shaun Byrne has say on staying at Raith Rovers and the chances of making loan from Dundee permanent

The midfielder admits not being recalled to Dens Park was a 'weight off my shoulders'

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne, on loan from Dundee, warms up before a match. Image: SNS.
On-loan Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will stay with Raith Rovers for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.

Shaun Byrne insists being told he was staying at Raith Rovers beyond January lifted a weight off his shoulders.

And he has left the door wide open for a permanent switch to Stark’s Park this summer.

The Dundee midfielder moved to Stark’s Park in August on a season-long loan but the agreement included a recall option in January.

Given his game-time at Raith and the prospect of not playing back at Dens Park, Byrne was ‘buzzing’ when the deadline for that call back came and went.

Shaun Byrne holds his hands to his ears and smiles.
Shaun Byrne is wanted by Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on a permanent contract. Image: SNS

Despite not anticipating going back to the Dark Blues – and with no contact from his employers – the 30-year-old has confessed the doubt was still preying on his mind.

But he is now determined to help Rovers rediscover their winning ways ahead of some big decisions in the coming months.

Addressing his continuing loan, he said: “It was a bit of a weight off my shoulders. As that deadline was coming the boys in the team were asking what was happening.

“But I never had any clue what was going on.

“So, it was a relief when it was sorted and I knew I was going to be here, and continuing what was happening this season.

No discussions with Dundee

“I’m buzzing to be staying.

“There were no discussions between myself and the manager at Dundee [Tony Docthery]. There’s not been too much contact with Dundee over my spell here.

“I think there was just one phone call when I was told I couldn’t play in the Scottish Cup [against Dunfermline].

“But, to be fair, I wasn’t really expecting to go back. Dundee are doing quite well, I’m doing well.

“So, it’s the best for both parties, I think, for me to stay.

Shaun Byrne stands beside Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Shaun Byrne (left) stands with Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray before the Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“I’m playing in a good team and we’re trying to achieve something good.”

Raith manager Ian Murray admits he would be ‘foolish’ not to want to retain the services of Byrne beyond the loan deal.

Already able to speak to interested parties, Murray anticipates stiff competition for the former Dunfermline and Livingston player.

He has been a key part of Rovers’ success this season, adding midfield protection to the attacking intent of the players ahead of him.

Initial discussions have already taken place over a permanent move to Stark’s Park.

Byrne: ‘I’ve got my confidence back’

And Byrne insists his relationship with Raith’s technical director, John Potter, a former Dunfermline colleague, means further talks will be relaxed.

Byrne added: “One of the biggest reasons I pushed so hard to come out on loan was I was out of contract at the end of the season.

“I needed to go and show everybody that I can still play at a good level and play well.

“I’ve got my confidence back in a team that I’m really enjoying playing for.

“So, it’s been a great loan so far and hopefully it can keep getting better.

Shaun Byrne points the way for Raith Rovers against Livingston in the Scottish Cup defeat. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“I spoke to Potts [Potter] and he just said: ‘Look, we would be keen for you to stay here longer, but we’ll get past the loan and get past January’.

“I know Pottsy well and I’ve got a great relationship with him, so it’ll be an easy conversation when the time comes.

“Both sides will be honest and we’ll see where it goes.

“But at the moment I’m just happy I’m staying here for now. I’m glad that doubt’s past and I can enjoy it until the end of the season.”

More from Football

Tony Docherty looks dejected.
Dundee's mid-season slump - what's going on at Dens Park right now?
Dundee United midfielder David Wotherspoon
David Wotherspoon reveals Dunfermline gratitude ahead of Dundee United debut
Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial in November. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Cammy Kerr is unique as a Dundee player - if this is…
Dundee United players Aziz Behich, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen
From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed…
Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a Dunfermline scarf above his head at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
James McPake hails Malachi Fagan-Walcott progress as Dunfermline boss claims 'naturally, he's better' than…
Shaun Byrne holds his hands to his ears and smiles.
Shaun Byrne: Raith Rovers boss admits it would be 'foolish' not to pursue permanent…
Andy Considine, has been impressed by Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone have been crying out for striker with pace like Benji Kimpioka, says…
Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat at Hearts. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in 'two different Dundees' admission after Hearts defeat as he provides Luke…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein names 3 players told they can leave St Johnstone as Perth boss…
Oda celebrates a late winner for Hearts to Dundee dismay. Image: SNS
Hearts 3-2 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Dee throw away two-goal lead…