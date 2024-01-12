Raith Rovers expected to move on permanent deal talks after securing Dundee loan star Shaun Byrne for rest of season

Raith Rovers are expected to make moves to sign Shaun Byrne on a permanent deal after successfully hanging onto the midfielder for the rest of the campaign.

The Dundee playmaker arrived on a season-long loan in August, but the Dark Blues retained the option to recall the 30-year-old this month.

That contract clause had a cut-off point and the deadline passed on Friday without the Premiership side making any moves to bring Byrne back to Dens Park.

Although they were always hopeful of him staying, it is a major boost for Raith to retain the services of one of the Championship’s star performers.

After arriving short of match fitness due to being frozen out of Dundee’s pre-season and Viaplay Cup plans, Byrne has proven his qualities at the heart of Rovers’ push to the top of the table.

Defensively-minded but with a admirable range of passing, the former Dunfermline player has been key to Raith’s success so far.

He would have left a massive hole in Ian Murray’s squad had he been recalled by Dundee.

Deadline

And, having been ordered by the Dark Blues to sit out the Scottish Cup clash with Dunfermline to avoid being ‘cup-tied’, he will also now be able to face old side Livingston in the competition next weekend.

A statement from Raith said: “The deadline for Dundee to recall Shaun Byrne from his loan has now passed.

“He will also be available for our Scottish Cup tie versus Livingston next Saturday.”

Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman indicated earlier this week that tentative talks had already taken place with Byrne over the possibility of him turning his loan into a permanent move to Stark’s Park.

The fans’ favourite is out of contract at Dundee at the end of the season and is facing an uncertain future.

His performances for Raith will have enticed potential suitors and he is certain to attract other options.

Premiership clubs will have been reminded of his ability in recent months and will be tempted by the fact he can now talk to other teams.

But Byrne has previously spoken of how much he is currently enjoying life with Rovers and the Stark’s Park hierarchy will be keen to tap into that feel-good factor.

They will be expected to make further moves over a permanent move once the January transfer window closes and the squad for the remainder of this season is settled.