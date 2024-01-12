Raith Rovers expected to move on permanent deal talks after securing Dundee loan star Shaun Byrne for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers expected to move on permanent deal talks after securing Dundee loan star Shaun Byrne for rest of season

Dundee have decided against utilising their recall option.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne, on loan from Dundee, warms up before a match. Image: SNS.
On-loan Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will stay with Raith Rovers for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are expected to make moves to sign Shaun Byrne on a permanent deal after successfully hanging onto the midfielder for the rest of the campaign.

The Dundee playmaker arrived on a season-long loan in August, but the Dark Blues retained the option to recall the 30-year-old this month.

That contract clause had a cut-off point and the deadline passed on Friday without the Premiership side making any moves to bring Byrne back to Dens Park.

On-loan Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
On-loan Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.

Although they were always hopeful of him staying, it is a major boost for Raith to retain the services of one of the Championship’s star performers.

After arriving short of match fitness due to being frozen out of Dundee’s pre-season and Viaplay Cup plans, Byrne has proven his qualities at the heart of Rovers’ push to the top of the table.

Defensively-minded but with a admirable range of passing, the former Dunfermline player has been key to Raith’s success so far.

He would have left a massive hole in Ian Murray’s squad had he been recalled by Dundee.

Deadline

And, having been ordered by the Dark Blues to sit out the Scottish Cup clash with Dunfermline to avoid being ‘cup-tied’, he will also now be able to face old side Livingston in the competition next weekend.

A statement from Raith said: “The deadline for Dundee to recall Shaun Byrne from his loan has now passed.

“He will also be available for our Scottish Cup tie versus Livingston next Saturday.”

Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman indicated earlier this week that tentative talks had already taken place with Byrne over the possibility of him turning his loan into a permanent move to Stark’s Park.

Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie challenges Shaun Byrne of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie challenges Shaun Byrne of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The fans’ favourite is out of contract at Dundee at the end of the season and is facing an uncertain future.

His performances for Raith will have enticed potential suitors and he is certain to attract other options.

Premiership clubs will have been reminded of his ability in recent months and will be tempted by the fact he can now talk to other teams.

But Byrne has previously spoken of how much he is currently enjoying life with Rovers and the Stark’s Park hierarchy will be keen to tap into that feel-good factor.

They will be expected to make further moves over a permanent move once the January transfer window closes and the squad for the remainder of this season is settled.

