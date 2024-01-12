St Johnstone teen joins Edinburgh City on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone teen joins Edinburgh City on loan

Liam Parker has signed up with the capital city outfit until the end of the season

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's Liam Parker has joined Edinburgh City until the end of the season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone's Liam Parker has joined Edinburgh City until the end of the season. Image: SNS

St Johnstone kid Liam Parker has signed up with Edinburgh City until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender featured for Saints in pre-season and was on the bench for their Premiership defeat to Ross County in Dingwall in August.

Subsequently sent on loan to Civil Service Strollers of the Lowland League, he has clocked up 10 appearances since October, scoring one goal, in last Saturday’s 7-0 win over Gala Fairydean.

Liam Parker plays the ball past East Fife's Ryan Schiavone in pre-season. Image: SNS

The Perth side have now taken the decision to recall the teenager and send him out afresh.

Edinburgh City have endured a tumultuous campaign so far, with financial strife leading to a failure to pay players and the subsequent disbandment of their women’s and reserve teams.

An exodus of first pick stars followed, with the capital club being forced to rebuild their squad.

Saints’ Parker joins youngsters from Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen in joining City, who sit bottom of League One, on loan this month.

