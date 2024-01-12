St Johnstone teen joins Edinburgh City on loan

St Johnstone kid Liam Parker has signed up with Edinburgh City until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender featured for Saints in pre-season and was on the bench for their Premiership defeat to Ross County in Dingwall in August.

Subsequently sent on loan to Civil Service Strollers of the Lowland League, he has clocked up 10 appearances since October, scoring one goal, in last Saturday’s 7-0 win over Gala Fairydean.

The Perth side have now taken the decision to recall the teenager and send him out afresh.

Edinburgh City have endured a tumultuous campaign so far, with financial strife leading to a failure to pay players and the subsequent disbandment of their women’s and reserve teams.

An exodus of first pick stars followed, with the capital club being forced to rebuild their squad.

Saints’ Parker joins youngsters from Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen in joining City, who sit bottom of League One, on loan this month.