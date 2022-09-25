5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife – but where are they and how much do they cost?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Going to the gym can be great for your physical and mental health – and for some, a trip to the gym is a staple part of the day or week.

But with the cost of living crisis forcing many to cut back on subscriptions they can no longer afford, it can be tough having to think of parting with your gym membership.

For those who want to keep their membership but can no longer afford to, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest gyms across Fife – so you can cut back on gym spending if you need to, but don’t have to stop going altogether.

1. Pure Gym

It’s one of the biggest names in the UK – and Pure Gym has facilities at Carnegie Retail Park in Dunfermline and on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.

Opening times

Both the Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy gyms are open 24/7.

Facilities

The Dunfermline gym has more than 220 bits of kit, including leg press machines, treadmills and spin bikes.

Plus, you’ll have access to dumbbells up to 50kg and more than 50 classes to choose from, ranging from weightlifting workshops to yoga.

In Kirkcaldy similar facilities are available, including cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and a functional area.

How much is a membership?

Memberships for the Kirkcaldy gym start at £26.99 a month.

Their standard membership allows you to use the gym any time of day, access all classes and book them eight days in advance.

Their plus membership is usually £33.99, but is currently £26.99 for a limited time only.

This membership allows you access to 273 Pure Gyms across the UK, as well as booking classes two weeks in advance and freezing your membership anytime.

The Dunfermline gym standard membership is £21.99 a month and for a limited time, so is the plus membership, which is usually £28.99 a month.

There is usually a £15 joining fee, but if you use the code ZEROJF at the checkout, you can join both gyms for free until the offer expires.

You can get a day pass for £8.99 if you’d like to try it first, or just want to visit occasionally.

2. Gym Group

Coming in as the cheapest on our list, the Gym Group facility in Glenrothes opened just last month at the North Street Retail Park.

Opening times

It is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Facilities

The Glenrothes gym includes a free weights area, spacious functional training zones, and a wide range of equipment for cardio and strength training.

Classes included in the memberships include HIIT, Zumba, women’s weightlifting and kettlebells.

How much is a membership?

The gym has two types of membership: Do It and Live It – and both are discounted for the first three months.

Usually £18.99, the Do It membership is currently £12.99 a month for the first three months. It includes unlimited training and free classes.

The Live It membership is usually £23.89 per month, but is down to £17.98 for the first three months.

It gets you into other Gym Group gyms, access to a free fitness app, bringing a friend to train with you four times a month, as well as fitness and body composition tracking.

3. Arena Gym

Arena Gym can be found on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 6am to 9:45pm.

Saturday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm.

Facilities

The gym has an extensive weights area with dumbbells up to 60kg, as well as cardio machines including treadmills, rowing machines, stair-masters and ellipticals.

There are climbing ropes and even a 3D body scanner to track your weight loss and body composition progress.

They also offer a free induction and free programmes tailored to your own priorities and goals.

How much is a membership?

The Ultimate Gym Only membership costs £25 per month and will get you access to the gym and equipment, as well as a personal trainer, an initial health consultation, personalised workout program and nutritional advice.

For £29 per month, you’ll also get access to classes and the sauna – there is one for men and one for women.

You can get a day pass for £5.

4. Gym 64

You can find Gym 64 in Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

Opening times

Dunfermline

Monday: 5am to 10pm.

Tuesday to Friday: 5am to 11pm.

Saturday to Sunday: 8am to 8pm.

Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy

Monday to Friday: 5am to 11pm.

Saturday: 5am to 8pm.

Sunday: 8am to 8pm.

Facilities

The three gyms have a variety of equipment, including large weights areas, spin bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and SkiErgs.

Classes include body combat, dancefit, spin, legs bums and tums, and yoga.

There is a sauna and steam room in each of the three gyms, which is free to use for silver and gold members.

Sunbeds and a Fit3D body scanner are also available to use for an additional fee.

How much is a membership?

There are three types of membership: Bronze, silver and gold.

The bronze membership starts at £19.99 per month for off-peak. This allows you access to one gym of your choice, all classes and to go during off-peak times.

It’s £29.99 for peak bronze membership.

The silver off-peak membership is also £19.99 a month. It gives access to all three gyms across Fife, all classes and the sauna and steam room, as well as other benefits.

The peak silver membership is £29.

You can get a gold off-peak membership for £29, which also includes a health assessment, gym programme and nutritional evaluation every four weeks.

Peak gold memberships cost £39.

When paying, you’re asked to pay for the first and last month of your membership, as there is no contract.

5. Taylor Made Gym & Fitness

This gym is located in the Balmaisie Centre in Leven.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 9am to 9pm.

Saturday to Sunday: 10am to 3pm.

Facilities

The gym has a large weight section for those wanting to get lifting. There is also a cardio section with treadmills, cross trainers and a rowing machine.

The gym doesn’t run classes, but personal trainers run their own classes with various different focuses. You can find out more by contacting Taylor Made Fitness.

How much is a membership?

Memberships are £28 per month, which will gain you full access to the gym and its facilities.

Junior and OAP memberships are £18 per month and you can get a day pass for £5.

The gym also works with personal trainers, who you can train with for additional fees. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

Does your gym have a cheaper membership than the ones listed above? Let us know in the comments or email healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk