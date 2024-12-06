Carnoustie-raised man survived collapsed lung, sepsis and brain surgery to ‘start life over again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie-raised man survived collapsed lung, sepsis and brain surgery to ‘start life over again’

Angus Carnie, 63, suffered a number of health complications after the operation to remove a brain tumour in December 2017.

In summary:
  • Angus Carnie learned a benign brain tumour had grown since birth only after collapsing in 2017, leading to major surgery and severe post-operative complications.
  • Despite setbacks, including a collapsed lung and seizures, Angus rebuilt his life, regained independence, and returned to work, symbolised by reclaiming his driving licence.
  • Angus wrote a free e-book to inspire others facing trauma, offering practical advice and showing recovery is possible with determination.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Angus Carnie opens up about starting life again after brain tumour surgery.
Angus Carnie opens up about starting life again after brain tumour surgery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Angus Carnie collapsed in the heart of Manchester he didn’t know it was due to a tumour that had been slowly growing inside his brain.

The then 56-year-old, who now lives in Tealing, Angus, had no idea about his condition when he lost consciousness in the city’s Albert Square.

That was until he was taken to a city hospital and a neurosurgeon showed him scans of the large benign tumour.

Angus was told it had been growing since the day he was born.

“After I collapsed I was transferred to Salford Royal,” he says.

“A neurosurgeon appeared and showed me on a tablet that I had this massive brain tumour.

“She explained that the only solution was major surgery.

“She said the operation would take place the following week with a specialist team to remove all or as much of the tumour as they could.

“It turned out I had had this tumour all my life.

Angus is sharing his story about his recovery from brain tumour surgery.
Angus is sharing his story about his recovery from brain tumour surgery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It had been growing slowly inside my brain from birth – until it got to a size that there was no more room for it.

“All of this came as a huge shock.”

Following surgery Angus, who is now 63, suffered a number of health complications.

These included a collapsed lung, seizures and life-threatening sepsis.

As a result, he had to start his life over again.

But now he wants to share his story to give hope to others that recovery is possible after experiencing major trauma.

When did Angus learn he had a brain tumour?

Originally from Carnoustie, Angus had moved to Manchester for work.

He was working as a national sales manager for a waste company.

In December 2017 he had been in the city’s Albert Square when he suddenly collapsed.

Firstly he was transferred by ambulance to A&E at a general hospital before being taken to Salford Royal.

It was there that a neurosurgeon told him he had a benign brain tumour.

And that it had grown so big that surgery was needed to remove as much of it as possible.

Angus pictured following an operation to remove most of his brain tumour.
Angus pictured following an operation to remove most of his brain tumour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The surgery took 12 hours and I ended up with 600 stitches,” he explains.

“The operation went well – they were able to remove 95 per cent of the tumour. The other five per cent was in areas they didn’t want to go into.

“But I had a collapsed lung afterwards.

“Then I kept having brain seizures so they had to put me in a medically-induced coma – I was in that for a few weeks.”

Further post-operative complications

Angus also experienced third nerve palsy.

This saw one of his eyes coming out of alignment with the eyelid permanently closing.

He had to have eye surgery to fix it.

Early the following year, in 2018, Angus was transferred to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee so he could be closer to his dad who lived in Carnoustie.

But he was dealt another health blow when he developed sepsis.

“The infection quickly spread and I was put on a drip for antibiotics.

“Luckily once they got into my system they started working quickly.

“But my body was very weak from all the trauma and I was in pain.

“I also felt mentally and emotionally exhausted.

“At one point I feared I might never fully get better.”

However, Angus promised his dad he would recover.

So despite the setbacks, he was determined to stay true to his word.

Having to start life over again

Initially the simplest of tasks felt very difficult as Angus needed help just to sit up in bed.

“I was always tired and it felt like my body was fighting battles on multiple fronts,” he says.

“The seizures left me confused, the sepsis infection drained my energy and I struggled to breathe at times due to my collapsed lung.

“Moving around was crippling and I had to learn to walk again – I felt very weak.”

He couldn’t go back to his former job as he lost his driving licence due to the seizures he had after the operation.

Angus lost his independence which he found very difficult.

“My life was shattered and I knew it would mean starting life all over again.”

Angus decided to move closer to home to be near his dad as he recovered.

Angus with his dad James.
Angus with his dad James. Image: Angus Carnie

And through time, as he became stronger, he started looking for work locally.

“At the start of October 2018 I got a job in a fish factory in Arbroath,” he says.

“I was only there for a few weeks though because I struggled to stand all day in the cold.

“But then managed to secure a job in a call centre, in a customer services role, and I have been working there ever since.”

Being able to drive once again

Once Angus felt well enough he was able to drive again.

And he managed to obtain a temporary driving licence for two years.

He later got the all-clear from the hospital, who contacted the DVLA, so he could get his full driving licence back.

“The day I finally received my driving license was one of immense joy and relief. I bought myself a new car that same day.

“It was a crucial step in rebuilding my confidence.”

Support from friends and family

Angus has had a lot of support from friends and extended family through visits, calls and messages of encouragement.

But it was his dad, James, who probably played the most important role in his recovery.

“My mum passed away in 2010 so she didn’t know anything about the tumour,” he continues.

“I remember my dad seeing all the letters from the hospital and him asking me to promise him I would make a full recovery.

“I told him I would.

“My dad even phoned my neurosurgeon who kindly called him back.

“He then asked him if he could please look after his only son.

“The neurosurgeon told him he would and not to worry about it.

“Unfortunately my dad wasn’t there to see me recover as he passed away in 2018.

“But he would have been super proud that I kept my promise.”

Writing about his experience to help others

Today Angus takes medication and has MRI scans carried out at Salford Royal to monitor his tumour.

He also attends regular neuropsychology sessions at Ninewells Hospital to assess how well his brain is working.

“While the tumour will still continue to grow, I have been told it will not cause a problem again in my lifetime,” he says.

“My collapsed lung has been re-inflated.

“And in terms of my physical recovery, I am probably fitter now than I was before this happened.”

Angus with his e-book detailing his recovery after his brain tumour operation.
Angus with his e-book detailing his recovery after his brain tumour operation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, Angus decided to write an e-book, which is free, about his recovery from his brain tumour surgery.

He hopes sharing his experience will ensure others don’t feel alone if they are healing from major trauma.

Angus also offers some practical advice which he hopes will help people with their own recoveries.

“Whether it’s an illness, surgery, a broken relationship, loss, or any other lifechanging event, recovery is a tough journey that affects both body and mind,” he says.

“I’m sharing the strategies that helped me through my darkest times to help others find their way.

“This book is my journey from rock bottom to finding strength and purpose again.”

He adds: “I hope that what I’ve learned can inspire others to find their inner strength.

“I want to show that with determination, anyone can heal and thrive, no matter what life throws their way.”

