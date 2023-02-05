How a ‘thriving’ Fife yoga business is stretching its reach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a yoga studio in Newport-on-Tay say it’s surpassed expectations since taking it over five years ago.

Yoga on Tay says it is the only Iyengar yoga school in Tayside and Fife.

This form of yoga is named after B.K.S Iyengar,who developed the style. It is said to come from a firm physical, spiritual and philosophical base.

Behind the Fife venture are Julie Anderson and Marieke Dwarshuis.

The pair said: “This is our first business venture together, and the first time either of us have owned actual business premises – and we have been delighted to make a success of it in such a short time.

“It has surpassed our expectations. Both in terms of spreading the teachings of B.K.S. Iyengar, but also as a business.

“We have been pleasantly surprised by how it has steadily developed into a thriving Iyengar studio.”

A typical working week for the busy owners takes in everything from teaching yoga to cleaning toilets and holding professional-development events.

“Running a studio is incredibly time-consuming and we have certainly burnt the midnight oil on occasion.

“Mostly it’s manageable but there are moments when there is not enough time in the day,” added the pair.

How yoga can help with illness and injury

Yoga on Tay has a team of five who all teach Iyengar yoga.

There are normally about 100 students attending classes every week. This increases when there are events such as workshops, retreats or holidays.

Marieke added: “Word of mouth is working very well for us these days.

“We regularly receive requests for more classes – and especially for more-specialised therapy work.

“Julie is a senior Iyengar yoga teacher and also a qualified Iyengar yoga therapy teacher.

“She can help on a 1-2-1 basis or with small groups on issues ranging from anorexia to multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

“The student can hope to gain some relief from their condition.”

Julie, who has been teaching Iyengar yoga for the last 25 years, said it is common for clients to look for help in managing injured knees, backs and shoulders.

‘It’s not just for young women’

Students that visit the Fife yoga business are of all ages. They range from those in their 20s right through to others nearing 80.

Marieke said this age mix illustrates that Iyengar yoga is accessible for all.

“Teachers have been trained to adapt the poses and the teaching so that all can get the benefit. It certainly is not just for young women with flexible bodies.”

Another thing that illustrates the appeal of Iyengar yoga is the significant number of students who travel up to an hour every week to attend classes.

Marieke, who relocated to Scotland from the Netherlands in the early 1990s, added: “We have occasional visitors from further afield when we run specialised workshops or training events.

“People come from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Glasgow and the Borders, and occasionally even from Newcastle.”