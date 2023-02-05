Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee businessman says he is furious at a lack of help after his Facebook account was hacked.

Malcolm Campbell, who runs Home and Business Computer Support in Broughty Ferry, says the incident has left him with stress and having sleepless nights.

He claims Facebook and the police have not done enough to catch the culprit – who gained access to his firm’s page in October – and believes he may even have been targeted by a rival.

‘I’ve lost years of hard work’

He said: “It has kept me up at night. I’ve had to spend a lot of time trying to fix everything and keep the hacker out, sometimes working till midnight.

“My old page had over 600 likes and now I’ve got 60-odd (on the new page). I’ve lost years of hard work.

“The hacker can do anything with the page. I know they’ve been deleting reviews.

“I look at it every day to see what they have been doing.”

Malcolm’s wife is still able to post on the old page to keep customers updated, but the hacker is the only one with full permissions for the account.

He first became aware of the hack when he received an alert from Facebook about suspicious activity.

He claims the hacker later tried to take out nearly £2,000 worth of adverts on the page through five separate transactions – but his bank refused the payments.

This, coupled with the fact the hacker was able to bypass security features like two-factor authentication, has led him to believe a rival could be responsible for the activity.

In messages seen by The Courier, Facebook has told Malcolm it is “unable to take further action”.

He added: “I hate how I’ve been treated. Facebook need to be held accountable.”

Police ‘inquiries ongoing’ over Facebook hack

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that inquiries are ongoing into a report of a cyber-crime, which was reported in the Dundee area on October 27.

“We are engaging with the complainer in this matter.”

Facebook and its parent company Meta has not responded to requests for comment.