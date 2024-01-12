Man taken to hospital after fire rips through Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man taken to hospital after fire rips through Dundee flat

Residents have told of their dramatic bid to escape as the blaze took hold.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
image of fire damage to Kinghorne Road flat Dundee
The fire has gutted the Kinghorne Road flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a Dundee flat.

Emergency services were called to Kinghorne Road in the Hilltown area of the city shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday.

A man was taken to hospital following the blaze and officers remained outside the property on Friday.

The severity of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

The road was closed while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Kinghorne Road flat ‘gutted’ by fire

Andrew Fenton lives across the hall from the ground-floor flat where the fire took hold.

He recalled smelling gas before running out of his flat to see the blaze.

Andrew said: “At first I thought I could smell gas and the next thing I heard a smoke alarm go off.

Kinghorne Road flat fire Dundee
The blaze was in the ground-floor flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I ran outside to see what was happening and the whole flat was on fire – flames were coming through the window.

“The close was filled with smoke but I ran back in to get my rabbit before leaving the property.

“The fire was extremely loud and it has completely destroyed the entire flat.

“Thankfully I’ve not got any smoke damage – I just need to clear the smell.”

‘Folk were screaming’

Adam Taylor, who has lived in the block for five years, said residents were “screaming” as they fled the block.

The council tenant said: “If this had happened later in the evening I do worry what the outcome would have been.

“We’ve been lucky that another tenant was coming back into the block when she did and she alerted us.

Adam Taylor and his dog, Major. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“When I went out into the close there was just black, acrid smoke.

“I grabbed my dog, Major, and we ran down the stairs.

“We couldn’t see anything. Folk were screaming and I actually fell down some of the stairs trying to get out.

“I stayed at a hotel last night (Thursday) but I’m not sure when I’m getting back in, the place looked like a crime scene today.”

Police outside Kinghorne road flat after Dundee fire
Police at Kinghorne Road on Friday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another Kinghorne Road resident said: “The place has been absolutely gutted and the close is a real mess too.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

Other residents report hearing a “commotion” on the street as emergency services arrive at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Police probe Dundee flat fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Kinghorne Road, Dundee, around 8.10pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A joint investigation is ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The road was closed and has since reopened.”

More from Dundee

Halim Cholmeley leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after his latest appearance.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
The former Tipsy Goat Unit on Tay Square in Dundee.
Former Broughty Ferry restaurant moving into Dundee city centre site
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
Dundee's Ambassador Bar closing in 'sad loss' for city
Margaret Brown will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents' medication
Xergy co-founder Colin Manson.
Aberdeen tech firm Xergy opens offices in Broughty Ferry and Australia
Kinghorne Road
Emergency services rush to Dundee street due to flat fire
Police remain situated on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Binmen and street sweeper seen rushing to help man who fell from Dundee flat
Billy Forrester with his XL Bully Dog. Image: Billy Forrester
Owners of rehomed XL Bullies in Dundee and Fife react to 'outrageous' U-turn on…
3
Dog campaigner Kerryanne Shaw on a march.
Proposed XL Bully sanctuary near Dundee hangs in balance as campaigner 'having second thoughts'
6
The Caird on Nethergate in Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Marr flat plans for B-listed building The Caird given green-light