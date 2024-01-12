Man taken to hospital after fire rips through Dundee flat

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a Dundee flat.

Emergency services were called to Kinghorne Road in the Hilltown area of the city shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday.

A man was taken to hospital following the blaze and officers remained outside the property on Friday.

The severity of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

The road was closed while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Kinghorne Road flat ‘gutted’ by fire

Andrew Fenton lives across the hall from the ground-floor flat where the fire took hold.

He recalled smelling gas before running out of his flat to see the blaze.

Andrew said: “At first I thought I could smell gas and the next thing I heard a smoke alarm go off.

“I ran outside to see what was happening and the whole flat was on fire – flames were coming through the window.

“The close was filled with smoke but I ran back in to get my rabbit before leaving the property.

“The fire was extremely loud and it has completely destroyed the entire flat.

“Thankfully I’ve not got any smoke damage – I just need to clear the smell.”

‘Folk were screaming’

Adam Taylor, who has lived in the block for five years, said residents were “screaming” as they fled the block.

The council tenant said: “If this had happened later in the evening I do worry what the outcome would have been.

“We’ve been lucky that another tenant was coming back into the block when she did and she alerted us.

“When I went out into the close there was just black, acrid smoke.

“I grabbed my dog, Major, and we ran down the stairs.

“We couldn’t see anything. Folk were screaming and I actually fell down some of the stairs trying to get out.

“I stayed at a hotel last night (Thursday) but I’m not sure when I’m getting back in, the place looked like a crime scene today.”

Another Kinghorne Road resident said: “The place has been absolutely gutted and the close is a real mess too.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

Other residents report hearing a “commotion” on the street as emergency services arrive at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Police probe Dundee flat fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Kinghorne Road, Dundee, around 8.10pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A joint investigation is ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The road was closed and has since reopened.”